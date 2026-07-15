ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Marvel: A House With Electricity Pole Poking Through The Roof

Chhindwara: Which came first: The chicken or the egg? In Raju Kusnekar’s case, this age-old dilemma has boiled down to another form: "Which came first — the house or the pole?"

Raju Kusnekar, who works as a 'Swachhata Sathi' (sanitation worker), had taken the pole position in his race against time around 28 years ago. Since then, he has been running from pillar to post, from the house pole to the offices of the Revenue Department and the electricity company, with the finishing line not in sight.

Trouble started when Raju laid the foundation of his house in Ward No. 8 of Palakhed Panchayat in the Mohkhed block of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara. "In 1998, I had received financial assistance of Rs 24,000 under the Indira Awas Yojana for a house on land allotted to me by the government on a lease. After the foundation was laid, I had to leave the village for about 15 days due to family reasons."

According to Raju, while he was away, the electricity company planted the pole right inside the foundation area of his house. “Upon my return, company officials assured me that the pole would be removed later. Relying on this assurance, I completed the construction, but the pole was never removed,” he says.