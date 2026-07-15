Madhya Pradesh Marvel: A House With Electricity Pole Poking Through The Roof
According to the owner, while he was away, the electricity company planted the pole right inside the foundation area of his house.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Chhindwara: Which came first: The chicken or the egg? In Raju Kusnekar’s case, this age-old dilemma has boiled down to another form: "Which came first — the house or the pole?"
Raju Kusnekar, who works as a 'Swachhata Sathi' (sanitation worker), had taken the pole position in his race against time around 28 years ago. Since then, he has been running from pillar to post, from the house pole to the offices of the Revenue Department and the electricity company, with the finishing line not in sight.
Trouble started when Raju laid the foundation of his house in Ward No. 8 of Palakhed Panchayat in the Mohkhed block of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara. "In 1998, I had received financial assistance of Rs 24,000 under the Indira Awas Yojana for a house on land allotted to me by the government on a lease. After the foundation was laid, I had to leave the village for about 15 days due to family reasons."
According to Raju, while he was away, the electricity company planted the pole right inside the foundation area of his house. “Upon my return, company officials assured me that the pole would be removed later. Relying on this assurance, I completed the construction, but the pole was never removed,” he says.
Now Raju faces a bigger problem. “The estimated cost to relocate the pole is around Rs 45,000, whereas I had received only Rs 24,000 in aid to build the house," he says politely.
Explaining his ordeal, he says, "I am forced to live in this house with my three children; my wife has passed away. During rain and strong winds, the pole frequently sparks. The risk of an accident is heightened because the house has a tin roof. Due to financial constraints, I can neither afford a concrete roof nor pay the amount demanded by the department to have the pole shifted."
However, Krishna Uike, Junior Engineer at the Savari Bazaar electricity substation, says, "I have been informed about this situation. I have notified my senior officers to investigate the circumstances under which the pole came to be located inside the house. Further action will be taken in accordance with the instructions received from the senior officers."
Till the instructions come from top, Raju’s house located near the 'Bazar Chowk' will continue to spark curiosity, with onlookers and officials alike asking the same question: "Which came first — the house or the pole?"
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