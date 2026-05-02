ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Man Returns Lost Money After 33 Years, Finds Peace

Ratlam: A chance discovery of Rs 8000 on a dark roadside in 1993 turned into lifelong remorse for a youth. Thirty-three years later, he is finally free from that burden after he tracked down the rightful owner and returned the money, bringing a closure to his decades of trouble.

Sakir Hussain Mansuri, now working as an assistant statistical officer at the Ratlam District Panchayat, said the incident dates back to August 8, 1993, when he was travelling from Ratlam to Jaora.

“On August 8, 1993, at around 10:00 PM, I came across a bag. Inside, I found around Rs 8,000 in cash along with documents, including a bill book and receipts,” he recalled.

Accompanied by a friend, Mansuri, in his twenties then, was tempted by the discovery. “Upon seeing such a substantial sum, greed took root in both our minds. We tore up the documents and split the money, later spending it on personal needs,” he admitted.

Years passed, but the decision to keep someone’s lost money lingered uneasily. Mansuri said he often felt the money was someone else’s trust that should have been returned.