Madhya Pradesh Man Returns Lost Money After 33 Years, Finds Peace
Youth’s 1993 discovery of Rs 8,000 leads to decades of remorse; finally finds rightful owner after 33 years, returns money.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Ratlam: A chance discovery of Rs 8000 on a dark roadside in 1993 turned into lifelong remorse for a youth. Thirty-three years later, he is finally free from that burden after he tracked down the rightful owner and returned the money, bringing a closure to his decades of trouble.
Sakir Hussain Mansuri, now working as an assistant statistical officer at the Ratlam District Panchayat, said the incident dates back to August 8, 1993, when he was travelling from Ratlam to Jaora.
“On August 8, 1993, at around 10:00 PM, I came across a bag. Inside, I found around Rs 8,000 in cash along with documents, including a bill book and receipts,” he recalled.
Accompanied by a friend, Mansuri, in his twenties then, was tempted by the discovery. “Upon seeing such a substantial sum, greed took root in both our minds. We tore up the documents and split the money, later spending it on personal needs,” he admitted.
Years passed, but the decision to keep someone’s lost money lingered uneasily. Mansuri said he often felt the money was someone else’s trust that should have been returned.
“The feeling intensified after the death of my friend, leaving me alone with the memory of what we had done. This sum of money was someone’s trust,” he said.
He finally gathered the courage recently to act. “Over the past few months, the guilt became overwhelming and started a search for the owner despite having destroyed the original documents,” he added.
Having a faded memory of the firm’s name, Mansuri sought help from friends and acquaintances, and after a prolonged effort, he located Balakrishna Rathod, a businessman in Ratlam—who also turned out to be his former college acquaintance.
When Mansuri returned the money and apologised, he learned that the amount had actually been lost by Rathod’s nephew, who had been deeply distressed at the time. “The revelation shook me further. The family accepted the money and forgave me, bringing me a sense of closure I had long sought,” he said.
Reflecting on the journey, Mansuri said that if a human being commits a mistake, their inner conscience constantly sends them signals. “True peace is attained only when a person acknowledges their error and demonstrates the courage to rectify it,” Mansuri added.
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