Madhya Pradesh | Man Held For Raping 6-Year-Old In Raisen After Six-Day Manhunt

Raisen: After six days of intense searches and public outrage, police have arrested Salman, the accused in the rape of a 6-year-old girl in Gauharganj in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. Police said the suspect was arrested in the Gandhi Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday.

The case, which occurred on November 21, sparked violent protests across Raisen, with residents demanding his arrest and strict punishment. During these days, several clashes broke out between protestors and police, prompting the use of tear gas and lathi charge.

Raisen Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Kharpuse said, "More than 300 police personnel from 20 teams had been involved in the search. Salman will soon be handed over to the Gauharganj police and will be produced in court. The child is currently undergoing treatment."

Police said that Salman tried to flee custody during the arrest, resulting in a brief encounter. He was shot in the leg and admitted to Hamida Hospital in Bhopal, where he remains under treatment.