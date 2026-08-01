ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Man Haplessly Watches Son Die In Ambulance After Oxygen Exhausts; Probe Ordered

Mandla: In a glaring case that highlighted the failure of basic emergency care, a man was forced to watch his 21-year-old son die in a government ambulance after its oxygen supply allegedly ran out mid-journey in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district.

A purported video of the incident, which occurred in the tribal-dominated district on July 27, surfaced on social media on Friday. The patient, Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhera Mal village under Bamhani police station limits, had been undergoing regular dialysis at the district hospital, officials said.

According to the family, Ajit’s father called for an ambulance to take him to the community health centre at Bamhani after his condition deteriorated. They claimed that during the drive to the community health centre, the patient was denied oxygen, despite him having difficulty breathing.

Doctors later put him on oxygen after referring him to the district hospital, but the supply in the ambulance ran out during the journey, following which he died in his father’s lap, the family alleged.