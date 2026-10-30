ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Man Dies During Adi Kailash Yatra In Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: A 27-year-old man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, died after experiencing severe breathing difficulties during the Adi Kailash Yatra in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. He was taken to a hospital in Gunji for treatment but died.

The deceased was identified as Tilak Sharma, son of Manoj Sharma, a resident of Indore. He had travelled to Adi Kailash with seven friends. According to officials, Sharma suddenly developed breathing difficulties while returning after visiting the pilgrimage site. His companions attempted to administer oxygen using a portable oxygen kit, but his condition did not improve.

He was then taken by vehicle to an Army base camp, where doctors administered injections and necessary medicines at around 8 PM. As his condition was critical, he was advised to be shifted to a bigger hospital at another base camp. However, Sharma died within 10–15 minutes of reaching the hospital.

His body was later brought to Dharchula and kept at the government hospital. Police officials said the inquest and post-mortem procedures would be conducted before the body is handed over to his family.

“Information about the pilgrim’s death has been received. The police are conducting the inquest and post-mortem procedures. The cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received,” said Ashish Joshi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharchula.

Before travelling to Adi Kailash, Sharma and his friends had visited Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram, Jageshwar and Mukteshwar. They also toured Nainital before proceeding to the pilgrimage site.

Sharma ran a shop in Indore’s renowned Sarafa Bazaar and specialised in making silver crowns and ornamental items for the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. These included silver eyes, ear ornaments, forehead ornaments and ceremonial canopies used for the deity’s adornment. Videos on his social media pages showed him making silver crowns for the temple.