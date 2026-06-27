'Release Them Or There Will Be Bloodshed': MP Judge Faces Threats After Sentencing 14 To Life In Mob Lynching Case
A judge, who recently sentenced 14 brothers to life imprisonment in a mob lynching case, has allegedly been targeted with threat videos and provocative messages.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Narmadapuram: 'Release the 14 brothers or there will be bloodshed' - This is what was found circulating on social media, days after a judge sentenced 14 convicts, all brothers, to life imprisonment in a 2022 mob lynching case. After the threat videos and inflammatory posts surfaced on internet, police in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district registered a case against two unidentified accused and intensified investigation to trace them.
The case relates to Additional District Judge (ADJ) Tabassum Khan, whose court, on June 12, sentenced 14 convicts to life imprisonment in the widely discussed Seoni Malwa mob lynching case.
According to police, several objectionable comments and threatening messages targeting the judge and the court began circulating on social media after the verdict. One of the videos allegedly featured a man warning that if the "14 brothers" are not released within 10 days, there would be bloodshed across the state and the country.
Police said the video also contained objectionable and inflammatory remarks against the judge on religious grounds.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Seoni Malwa police registered a case against two unidentified persons. Officials have expedited investigation to identify and trace the accused.
Station House Officer Sudhakar Barskar said, "No formal complaint has been received from ADJ Khan, but police initiated legal action on their own after reviewing the video and other social media posts."
He further informed that authorities are closely monitoring content(s) that could threaten law and order, issue threats or promote communal disharmony, and warned that legal action would be taken against those responsible.
The controversy stems from the August 3, 2022 mob lynching incident in Barakheda village of Seoni Malwa tehsil, in which Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, was killed after being accused of cattle smuggling.
Earlier this month on June 12, the court found 14 accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Since then, family members of the convicts have been staging protests against the verdict.
"Further investigation into the social media posts and videos is underway. All effort are on to nab the accused," the SHO said.