ETV Bharat / state

'Release Them Or There Will Be Bloodshed': MP Judge Faces Threats After Sentencing 14 To Life In Mob Lynching Case

Narmadapuram: 'Release the 14 brothers or there will be bloodshed' - This is what was found circulating on social media, days after a judge sentenced 14 convicts, all brothers, to life imprisonment in a 2022 mob lynching case. After the threat videos and inflammatory posts surfaced on internet, police in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district registered a case against two unidentified accused and intensified investigation to trace them.

The case relates to Additional District Judge (ADJ) Tabassum Khan, whose court, on June 12, sentenced 14 convicts to life imprisonment in the widely discussed Seoni Malwa mob lynching case.

According to police, several objectionable comments and threatening messages targeting the judge and the court began circulating on social media after the verdict. One of the videos allegedly featured a man warning that if the "14 brothers" are not released within 10 days, there would be bloodshed across the state and the country.

Police said the video also contained objectionable and inflammatory remarks against the judge on religious grounds.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Seoni Malwa police registered a case against two unidentified persons. Officials have expedited investigation to identify and trace the accused.