ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Engineering Students Take On ISRO’s Satellite Data Challenge, Come Up With Laser-Based Model

Jabalpur: A satellite may gather valuable information, but getting that data to the people who need it takes time, sometimes real long. For a group of students at Jabalpur Engineering College in Madhya Pradesh, that delay became an engineering problem to work on after ISRO posed a challenge during the Smart India Hackathon.

The task was to find ways to reduce the roughly 30 minutes involved in receiving and using satellite information, according to the college’s account of the problem statement. The students have since developed a model that explores laser-based data transfer, along with a mechanism intended to recover information lost when communication is interrupted.

Jabalpur Engineering Students Take On ISRO’s Satellite Data Challenge, Come Up With Laser-Based Model (ETV Bharat)

For fifth-semester mechatronics student Priyanshu Mishra, the starting point was understanding what happens when an opportunity to receive satellite data is missed. The problem statement described satellites moving rapidly over India, leaving a limited period in which information could be collected. If the receiving system misses that opportunity, it has to wait for another pass. Changes occurring in the meantime may therefore go unreported until fresh data becomes available.

“We worked on a technology that could reduce this 30-minute interval and help receive data faster. We have developed a model that is close to working. If the work is taken forward, it could benefit ordinary people as well as scientists,” Priyanshu says.

The team’s approach focuses on how the information travels from the satellite to the receiving system. Vivek Rajput, a fifth-semester information technology student, says they have explored using laser beams for this transfer, with the aim of saving time.

He connects the work with the need to receive information quickly during floods, storms and changing weather conditions. "Earlier access to relevant data," he says, "could help authorities and communities respond sooner. Satellite information also has applications in agriculture, making the speed at which it becomes available useful beyond disaster situations."

But faster transmission was only one part of the problem the students tried to address. They also worked on what would happen if the communication link were disrupted and some of the data failed to reach the receiver.