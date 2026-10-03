Jabalpur Engineering Students Take On ISRO’s Satellite Data Challenge, Come Up With Laser-Based Model
The students developed a model addressing an ISRO challenge, exploring laser-based communication to reduce delays in receiving and using satellite data, reports Vishwajit Singh Rajput.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Jabalpur: A satellite may gather valuable information, but getting that data to the people who need it takes time, sometimes real long. For a group of students at Jabalpur Engineering College in Madhya Pradesh, that delay became an engineering problem to work on after ISRO posed a challenge during the Smart India Hackathon.
The task was to find ways to reduce the roughly 30 minutes involved in receiving and using satellite information, according to the college’s account of the problem statement. The students have since developed a model that explores laser-based data transfer, along with a mechanism intended to recover information lost when communication is interrupted.
For fifth-semester mechatronics student Priyanshu Mishra, the starting point was understanding what happens when an opportunity to receive satellite data is missed. The problem statement described satellites moving rapidly over India, leaving a limited period in which information could be collected. If the receiving system misses that opportunity, it has to wait for another pass. Changes occurring in the meantime may therefore go unreported until fresh data becomes available.
“We worked on a technology that could reduce this 30-minute interval and help receive data faster. We have developed a model that is close to working. If the work is taken forward, it could benefit ordinary people as well as scientists,” Priyanshu says.
The team’s approach focuses on how the information travels from the satellite to the receiving system. Vivek Rajput, a fifth-semester information technology student, says they have explored using laser beams for this transfer, with the aim of saving time.
He connects the work with the need to receive information quickly during floods, storms and changing weather conditions. "Earlier access to relevant data," he says, "could help authorities and communities respond sooner. Satellite information also has applications in agriculture, making the speed at which it becomes available useful beyond disaster situations."
But faster transmission was only one part of the problem the students tried to address. They also worked on what would happen if the communication link were disrupted and some of the data failed to reach the receiver.
Vivek says, the model includes a technical arrangement intended to prevent an interruption from causing the system to fail and to recover missing data. He says the team considered situations in which an object or another obstruction might affect the link between the satellite and the receiving system.
The model has been displayed at several competitions and received appreciation, Vivek says, adding, that ISRO scientists have seen it and offered suggestions for further improvement. Those suggestions could help the students refine a project that still requires development before any operational application.
Dr J S Thakur, head of the college’s computer science department, says the students began by examining the requirements set out in ISRO’s problem statement. “The task was to receive satellite data faster and reduce the time taken to use it. The students understood the problem and worked towards a technical solution,” he says.
Thakur says the approach has been tested using data supplied by ISRO and has worked correctly in those tests. In his assessment, the young engineers have addressed a substantial part of the challenge and a working model can be developed further.
His account places the project at a development stage. While Priyanshu describes the students’ model as close to working, Thakur points to the scope for building and improving it.
“If the problem statement is fully solved, it could bring a significant change in satellite technology,” Thakur says.
For the students, the hackathon assignment has opened up work on a problem with uses well beyond the competition. Weather monitoring, disaster response and farming all draw on satellite information. If their approach is developed further and eventually considered for use by ISRO, it could help make that information available more quickly.
For now, the team has a model, results from testing on supplied data and feedback to work with. The next task is to turn those initial results into a system capable of meeting the full challenge.
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