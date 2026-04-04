ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Infant Battles Rare Disease, Family Seeks Rs 9.4 Crore For Treatment

Mandsaur: A newborn girl in Garoth town of Madhya Pradesh has been diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder, putting her life at risk. The child, the only offspring of the family after many years of trying, is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a severe condition for which treatment is not readily available in India.

Doctors have said that her life can be saved with a specialised injection imported from the United States (US), costing around Rs 9.40 crore. The financially struggling family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav for help.

Infant Facing Breathing Difficulties

The infant, Srishti, from Garoth in Mandsaur district, began showing unusual symptoms shortly after birth. She is about 1.5 months old. Soon, the family noticed that she had difficulty breathing, feeding and even lifting her head. Concerned, they consulted doctors in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Kota (Rajasthan). After multiple tests, doctors confirmed that the child is suffering from SMA, a rare and serious genetic disorder.

Costly Injection Not Available in India

Pediatric specialist Dr Priyanshu Mathur from Jaipur advised that the injection must be administered before the child turns two years old. The father, Anil Soni, earns a living repairing bicycle and motorcycle punctures with his son. The family does not have the financial means to afford such an expensive treatment.

Family Appeals For Help