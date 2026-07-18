ETV Bharat / state

MP: Hunger Strike Against Ken-Betwa, Other Irrigation Projects Enters 15th Day

Tribal families affected by the Ken-Betwa river-linking project stage 'Chita Andolan' on the Barana River, in Chhatarpur on Saturday. ( ANI )

Chhatarpur: An indefinite hunger strike against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other irrigation schemes in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region entered its 15th day on Saturday, with protesters alleging inadequate rehabilitation and displacement-related grievances.

The protest, mainly by tribal women, is being held on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Chhatarpur district. Protesters have also launched 'jal satyagraha', 'chita (funeral pyre) satyagraha' and, since the eighth day of the agitation, a symbolic 'faansi satyagraha'.

The agitation is being led by Amit Bhatnagar, who has been on an indefinite fast for the past 11 days. Protesters alleged that only one formal medical examination of Bhatnagar had been conducted during that period.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, the country's first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, seeks to transfer surplus water from the Ken river to the Betwa river to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The project has, however, drawn opposition from sections of project-affected families and environmental groups over issues relating to displacement, rehabilitation and its impact on forests and wildlife, including parts of the Panna Tiger Reserve.

The current agitation also involves families affected by the Runjh and Majhgaon irrigation projects, who claim that rehabilitation measures promised by the authorities have not been fully implemented.

According to the Chhatarpur district administration, the protesters comprise 176 people affected by the Runjh and Majhgaon irrigation projects in neighbouring Panna district and are not linked to any displacement or compensation process in Chhatarpur district.

In a statement, the administration urged the affected families to return to Panna and approach the district authorities there to avail rehabilitation benefits. It said the state government had sanctioned an additional Rs 202.50 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement and enhanced rehabilitation assistance from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh per affected family.

The administration said the additional allocation, the first of its kind for the project, would facilitate timely rehabilitation of eligible beneficiaries.