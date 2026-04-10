ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Mauled To Death By Tiger While Collecting Mahua In Satpura Forest

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a 49-year-old villager was killed and partially devoured by a tiger after he entered the Satpura forest’s core area to collect mahua flowers on Wednesday. The tiger mauled Sudharam Chauhan to death and partially devoured his body. His severed head and torso were later found in the forest, with bloodstains and bones lying nearby.

According to the deceased’s brother, Raghuvar Chauhan, Sudharam had crossed the Tawa River on Wednesday afternoon and entered the core zone of the reserve to collect mahua flowers. When he did not return home by evening, family members went searching for him near the forest on Thursday morning and were shocked to see his body close by with the tiger still sitting close to it. Gathering courage, the villagers raised an alarm and managed to scare the tiger away.

On being informed by villagers, Kesla police reached the spot along with a forest department team. Pieces of the victim’s clothing and body parts were found scattered across multiple locations. The victim's identification was done through his Aadhaar card found near the body.

Police station in-charge Madan Lal Pawar said, “The attack appears to have taken place in the afternoon. The head had turned black. The deceased has been identified as Sudharam, son of Hajari Chauhan, a resident of Chanagarh Jhunkar. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family and the last rites have been performed.”