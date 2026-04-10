Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Mauled To Death By Tiger While Collecting Mahua In Satpura Forest
Despite forest department warnings, villagers continue entering restricted core zones during mahua season, exposing themselves to deadly encounters with wildlife and escalating human-animal conflict risks.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a 49-year-old villager was killed and partially devoured by a tiger after he entered the Satpura forest’s core area to collect mahua flowers on Wednesday. The tiger mauled Sudharam Chauhan to death and partially devoured his body. His severed head and torso were later found in the forest, with bloodstains and bones lying nearby.
According to the deceased’s brother, Raghuvar Chauhan, Sudharam had crossed the Tawa River on Wednesday afternoon and entered the core zone of the reserve to collect mahua flowers. When he did not return home by evening, family members went searching for him near the forest on Thursday morning and were shocked to see his body close by with the tiger still sitting close to it. Gathering courage, the villagers raised an alarm and managed to scare the tiger away.
On being informed by villagers, Kesla police reached the spot along with a forest department team. Pieces of the victim’s clothing and body parts were found scattered across multiple locations. The victim's identification was done through his Aadhaar card found near the body.
Police station in-charge Madan Lal Pawar said, “The attack appears to have taken place in the afternoon. The head had turned black. The deceased has been identified as Sudharam, son of Hajari Chauhan, a resident of Chanagarh Jhunkar. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family and the last rites have been performed.”
Confirming the incident, field director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rakhi Nanda said the villager was killed by a tiger in the backwater area. “It is being investigated whether the location falls in the core or buffer zone. The forest department repeatedly issues warnings and runs awareness campaigns that entering the core zone without permission is illegal and extremely dangerous. Despite this, during the mahua season, villagers continue to risk their lives,” she said.
Though known as the Tiger State of India, Madhya Pradesh has been reporting quite a number of tiger deaths in the hands of poachers. Expressing concern over the rise in tiger deaths, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in February had asked the government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to submit a response in this regard within two weeks.
The state recorded 54 tiger deaths in 2025, the highest annual count in the state since Project Tiger began while by the first week of April of 2026, the state reportedly lost around 16 tigers which was later revised to 18 after another carcass surfaced in Umaria.
Also Read: