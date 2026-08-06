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Madhya Pradesh High Court Takes Note Of Video Showing Students Dangerously Jumping Across Pillars In Swollen River

Students jumping across concrete pillars to cross swollen Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken cognisance over the video showing school students dangerously crossing the swollen Betwa river by jumping across concrete pillars. Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pranay Verma heard the matter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and issued notices to the respondents, seeking their replies. The PIL stated that students use the nine pillars of the stop dam on the Betwa River to commute to school, risking their lives daily to reach the Government High School in Paloh. Taking the road route would require them to travel an additional 10 to 15 kilometers. The issue came to light after a video surfaced showing children from the Gulabganj Tehsil of Vidisha district crossing a stop dam built over the swollen Betwa River to reach school.