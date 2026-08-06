Madhya Pradesh High Court Takes Note Of Video Showing Students Dangerously Jumping Across Pillars In Swollen River
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pranay Verma issued the notice hearing a PIL over the matter.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken cognisance over the video showing school students dangerously crossing the swollen Betwa river by jumping across concrete pillars.
Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pranay Verma heard the matter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and issued notices to the respondents, seeking their replies.
The PIL stated that students use the nine pillars of the stop dam on the Betwa River to commute to school, risking their lives daily to reach the Government High School in Paloh. Taking the road route would require them to travel an additional 10 to 15 kilometers. The issue came to light after a video surfaced showing children from the Gulabganj Tehsil of Vidisha district crossing a stop dam built over the swollen Betwa River to reach school.
During the hearing, the government informed the division bench that a proposal to upgrade the middle school at Kirmachi Bandhera to a high school has been sent to the Directorate of Public Instruction. Currently, the school has been temporarily upgraded to a high school level, and two teachers have been appointed. The government further submitted that barricades have been installed on both sides of the stop dam, and a watchman has been deployed to the spot. A team of judicial officers has also inspected the site.
Expressing displeasure during the hearing, the division bench questioned how two teachers could possibly teach all subjects in a temporarily upgraded school, noting that this would adversely affect the students' education. Appointing Senior Advocate Naman Nagrath and Advocate Himanshu Mishra as Amicus Curiae, the Division Bench has sought their suggestions regarding the construction of a bridge or a stop-dam across the river to create a passage for commuting.
While ordering the submission of a report on this matter, the Division Bench issued notices to the State Government's Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, and the Collector of Vidisha, directing them to file a response along with a status report. The next hearing on the petition has been scheduled for September 21.
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