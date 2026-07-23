ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Spares BJP Legislator Pathak, Accused Of Phoning A Judge, With A Warning

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has accepted an unconditional apology tendered by BJP MLA and mining baron Sanjay Pathak with a warning not to try to contact a judge in future.

The court issued the warning to Pathak while disposing of a suo motu (initiated by the court itself) criminal contempt petition against him for telephoning a judge who was hearing a plea seeking a probe into alleged mining irregularities involving his firm.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal said on Wednesday, “We are satisfied that the contempt is not of such a nature that it did substantially interfere with the due course of justice. Hence, we are inclined to accept the unconditional apology tendered by him.” The court noted that Pathak submitted an affidavit mentioning an unconditional apology to the court as well as to the judge.

“However, we put a note of caution that a contemnor, who is a member of the legislature, is expected not to repeat such an act and should be careful in future,” the court warned.