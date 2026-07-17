ETV Bharat / state

MP HC Seeks Delhi AIIMS' Response Over 'Delay' In Providing Treatment To Girl Battling Rare Disease

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to file a reply within a week over the alleged delay in starting treatment of a three-year-old girl suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare medical condition.

Justice Sandeep N Bhatt of the Indore bench of the high court issued this direction on Thursday while hearing a writ petition filed by three-year-old Anika Sharma. During the hearing, the lawyer representing Delhi AIIMS again sought time from the court to file a reply.

However, the petitioner's lawyer strongly objected to this request, stating that although sufficient funds have been deposited for the Indore resident's treatment, the Delhi AIIMS is delaying her treatment.

The HC said, "Considering the urgency in the matter, the reply shall be positively filed by 23.07.2026." The court fixed July 27 as the next date of hearing on the petition. The HC had earlier sought a response from the central government on June 22, and asked the state government to inform it whether it could provide any assistance in the girl's treatment.

The HC had underlined that the girl, suffering from SMA Type 2, needs immediate treatment. The petitioner's lawyer, Chanchal Gupta, told PTI that approximately Rs 9.50 crore are required for the girl's treatment.