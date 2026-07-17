MP HC Seeks Delhi AIIMS' Response Over 'Delay' In Providing Treatment To Girl Battling Rare Disease
Court directed Delhi AIIMS' to file a reply over the alleged delay in treatment of a girl suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2
By PTI
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to file a reply within a week over the alleged delay in starting treatment of a three-year-old girl suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare medical condition.
Justice Sandeep N Bhatt of the Indore bench of the high court issued this direction on Thursday while hearing a writ petition filed by three-year-old Anika Sharma. During the hearing, the lawyer representing Delhi AIIMS again sought time from the court to file a reply.
However, the petitioner's lawyer strongly objected to this request, stating that although sufficient funds have been deposited for the Indore resident's treatment, the Delhi AIIMS is delaying her treatment.
The HC said, "Considering the urgency in the matter, the reply shall be positively filed by 23.07.2026." The court fixed July 27 as the next date of hearing on the petition. The HC had earlier sought a response from the central government on June 22, and asked the state government to inform it whether it could provide any assistance in the girl's treatment.
The HC had underlined that the girl, suffering from SMA Type 2, needs immediate treatment. The petitioner's lawyer, Chanchal Gupta, told PTI that approximately Rs 9.50 crore are required for the girl's treatment.
Gupta said the girl's family has so far raised approximately Rs 8 crore, including Rs 50 lakh approved by the central government and contributions from various individuals and social organisations.
"A drug injection needs to be imported from the United States for the girl's treatment. This injection should be imported and her treatment should be started as soon as possible, as each passing day is increasing the risk to her health," the lawyer said.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a genetic neuromuscular disease. In this condition, the motor neurons in the spinal cord gradually degenerate, leading to muscle weakness and degeneration.
Motor neurons are specialised nerve cells found in the brain and spinal cord that transmit messages from the brain to the body's muscles for various functions, including breathing, swallowing, and speaking.
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