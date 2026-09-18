ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Appointment Of New Governor

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, seeking the Central government to appoint a new Governor for the state, citing the completion of incumbent Governor Mangubhai Patel's five-year term on July 7, 2026. The petition, filed by M A Khan, a retired professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur, was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice B P Sharma.

The petitioner had argued, "The Governor is a key functionary; besides being the Chancellor of universities, they also serve as the appellate authority for orders passed by the state government. Until a new Governor is appointed, the charge of the office should be entrusted to the Chief Justice of the High Court."

In their order, the division bench stated: "Under Article 156(3) of the Constitution, a Governor may continue in office even after the expiry of their term, until their successor assumes charge. No situation of a constitutional vacancy arises regarding the office of the Governor."

Reference To Supreme Court Judgment