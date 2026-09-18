Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Appointment Of New Governor
A retired professor had filed the petition, after incumbent Governor Mangubhai Patel completed his five-year term on July 7, reports Siddharth Shankar Pandey.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, seeking the Central government to appoint a new Governor for the state, citing the completion of incumbent Governor Mangubhai Patel's five-year term on July 7, 2026. The petition, filed by M A Khan, a retired professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur, was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice B P Sharma.
The petitioner had argued, "The Governor is a key functionary; besides being the Chancellor of universities, they also serve as the appellate authority for orders passed by the state government. Until a new Governor is appointed, the charge of the office should be entrusted to the Chief Justice of the High Court."
In their order, the division bench stated: "Under Article 156(3) of the Constitution, a Governor may continue in office even after the expiry of their term, until their successor assumes charge. No situation of a constitutional vacancy arises regarding the office of the Governor."
Reference To Supreme Court Judgment
Citing the Supreme Court's judgment in the case of 'Krishna Ballabh Sahay Vs Commission of Inquiry and Others', the division bench observed in its order: "Article 156(3) provides for the Governor to continue in office until their successor assumes charge. The Constitution does not envisage a situation where the office of the Governor remains vacant. The petitioner has failed to disclose their credentials as a public-spirited citizen, a requirement mandated by Chapter 10, Rule 27 of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Rules, 2008."
The High Court also remarked, "One cannot infer a failure to function under the Constitution merely from a delay in the appointment of the Governor." Deeming the petition baseless, the division bench dismissed it.
During the hearing of the petition, Additional Solicitor General Sunil Jain, Deputy Solicitor General Suyash Mohan Guru, and Deputy Advocate General Abhijit Awasthi appeared on behalf of the State.
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