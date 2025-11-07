ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 3 Accused Who Forced A Dalit Youth To Drink Urine

Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of the accused persons in the Bhind urination case that was in the spotlight last month. This comes amid heightened tension in the Chambal region following the disturbing incident where a Dalit youth was allegedly kidnapped, beaten, and forcibly made to drink urine by some upper caste youths.

The incident had sparked widespread unrest in the Chambal area. The victim, a Dalit youth from Bhind district, alleged that upper caste individuals subjected him to such humiliation when he refused to drive their jeep.

The three accused are Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma, and Chhotu.

Support poured in from groups like the Aazad Samaj Party and Bhim Army, while several Hindu organisations dismissed the allegations as fabricated, voicing support for the accused.