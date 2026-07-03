ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Allows Woman To Terminate Pregnancy Without Estranged Husband's Permission

The court noted that the woman was living separately from her husband and did not wish to continue the relationship ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted permission to a woman to terminate her 13-week-old pregnancy without the consent of her estranged husband under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep N Bhatt at the Indore bench of the high court, while hearing the matter recently, noted that the woman was living separately from her husband and did not wish to continue the marital relationship.

In this context, she possesses the right to reproductive autonomy under Article 21 of the Constitution. Consequently, she should be permitted to undergo the abortion.

According to sources, the woman had been living separately from her husband for a considerable time. Though they had initially reached a consensus regarding the divorce, the husband subsequently backed out, prompting the local court to issue a notice to him. However, he failed to appear before the court.

The wife then approached the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court seeking permission for an abortion, informing the court that she was 13 weeks pregnant. The husband, however, remained unrepresented in the court. After hearing all her arguments, the court granted permission for abortion.

While delivering the verdict, the court stated that the woman does not require her husband's consent for the procedure, as they are living separately.