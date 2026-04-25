ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Scrutiny Of Minister's Caste Certificate

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the High-Level Caste Scrutiny Committee in the state to hear within 60 days a complaint questioning the validity of the Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate of minister Pratima Bagri.

Pradeep Ahirwar, president of the SC cell of the state Congress, had moved the HC claiming that Bagri, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing, does not belong to the SC community but has taken advantage of reservations.