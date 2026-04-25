Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Scrutiny Of Minister's Caste Certificate
The court has directed the High-Level Caste Scrutiny Committee to hear a complaint questioning the validity of the SC certificate of Minister Pratima Bagri.
By PTI
Published : April 25, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the High-Level Caste Scrutiny Committee in the state to hear within 60 days a complaint questioning the validity of the Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate of minister Pratima Bagri.
Pradeep Ahirwar, president of the SC cell of the state Congress, had moved the HC claiming that Bagri, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing, does not belong to the SC community but has taken advantage of reservations.
The petition urged the court to order the high-level committee to decide his complaint about her caste certificate, filed on March 31.
A division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and A K Singh on Friday ordered the committee to hear his complaint and disposed of Ahirwar's petition. If the High-Level Caste Scrutiny Committee failed to pass an appropriate order within two months, he can move the court again and request revival of the plea, the judges said. Bagri represents the Raigawan legislative assembly seat in Satna district, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
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