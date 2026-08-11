Madhya Pradesh High Court Acquits Three In 2015 Murder Case
The court, hearing the appeal by the accused father, said one of his sons was admitted to the hospital while the other was irrigating fields.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has acquitted a man along with his father and brother in a 2015 murder case citing lack of evidence.
Hearing the appeal of the father, who along with one of his sons was granted bail by the court, Justices Vivek Agrawal and AK Singh acquitted all three accused. The Court noted that the appellant's son, Jitendra—who was an accused in the case—was admitted to a government hospital in Jhansi at the time of the murder; yet he was convicted and had remained in jail for 10 years and 6 months.
The murder case
According to the prosecution, on November 13, 2015, following a mutual dispute, the accused—Rajendra Yadav, his sons Satyendra Yadav and Jitendra Yadav, and three unidentified individuals—arrived at Parmanand Yadav's house armed with a licensed gun, a sword, a 'farsa' (axe), and 'lathis' (batons). The prosecution said that the accused dragged him outside and attacked him. They also assaulted his wife, his brother Dinesh Yadav, Dinesh's pregnant wife, and their children using 'lathis' and sharp-edged weapons. Parmanand Yadav died as a result of the incident.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Niwari had sentenced the father and both sons to life imprisonment under various sections. While Rajendra and one son, Satyendra, were subsequently granted bail, Jitendra served a sentence of approximately 10 years and 6 months.
The accused filed an appeal in the High Court against their convictions. Appellant Rajendra stated that he was irrigating his fields at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, his son Jitendra claimed he was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Jhansi. The third accused, Satyendra, maintained that he was having meals at home when the incident occurred and that a family member of the deceased had come to his house and attacked him.
Hearing the appeal, the division bench noted that when the police submitted the charge sheet to the court, the appellant Jitendra was absconding. Charges were framed against the accused on August 28, 2016, following Jitendra's arrest. The chargesheet makes no mention of an investigation under Section 173(8) regarding three unidentified individuals.
Since the trial court was aware that there was no evidence concerning these three unidentified persons, charges under Sections 147, 148, 302/149, and 323/149 could not have been framed. As an appellate court, the High Court said it cannot overlook this legal aspect.
The court also observed contradictions in the statements made by the complainant, their family members, and the witnesses. The complainant and the affected family members stated that Rajendra Yadav had arrived carrying a licensed gun but did not use it; instead, he was instigating his son and three unidentified individuals to carry out the assault.
The complainant and the injured family members underwent medical examinations at Jhansi Hospital. Although the medical reports of five injured witnesses were part of the case file, the prosecution failed to present or prove them before the court.
Significantly, the weapon used in the attack was neither shown to the doctor who conducted the post-mortem nor presented as evidence in court. The complainants also gave contradictory statements regarding the weapon used by the accused to attack Parmanand.
According to the post-mortem report, the deceased sustained three wounds caused by heavy and sharp-edged weapons; such injuries could not have been inflicted by a 'lathi'. The cause of death was a head injury leading to a coma. During cross-examination, the doctor admitted that while he did not explicitly opine that the death was a homicide, he did confirm that the injuries were not self-inflicted; they could have been caused by a stone or by falling into a pothole on the road.
A crucial fact that emerged in this case was that the accused, Jitendra—who had already served a sentence of 10 years and 6 months—was admitted to Jhansi Hospital at the time of the murder.
The attending doctor stated that Jitendra had been referred to him the following day due to a kidney stone and that he had performed surgery on him. A nurse and a ward boy from Jhansi Hospital also confirmed his admission and submitted relevant documents. Meanwhile, the appellant Rajendra Yadav was irrigating his fields at the time of the incident.
After examining all these facts and evidence, the High Court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the appellants. Following the hearing of the appeal, the division bench acquitted the father and both sons. In its order, the division bench noted that, according to the custody report from Central Jail Sagar, Satyendra had spent 2 years, 10 months, and 5 days in prison, while Rajendra had served 1 year, 8 months, and 2 days; both are currently out on bail.
Meanwhile, the custody report from Tikamgarh Jail indicated that Jitendra had been incarcerated for 10 years and 6 months and ordered his immediate release.
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