ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh High Court Acquits Three In 2015 Murder Case

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has acquitted a man along with his father and brother in a 2015 murder case citing lack of evidence.

Hearing the appeal of the father, who along with one of his sons was granted bail by the court, Justices Vivek Agrawal and AK Singh acquitted all three accused. The Court noted that the appellant's son, Jitendra—who was an accused in the case—was admitted to a government hospital in Jhansi at the time of the murder; yet he was convicted and had remained in jail for 10 years and 6 months.

The murder case

According to the prosecution, on November 13, 2015, following a mutual dispute, the accused—Rajendra Yadav, his sons Satyendra Yadav and Jitendra Yadav, and three unidentified individuals—arrived at Parmanand Yadav's house armed with a licensed gun, a sword, a 'farsa' (axe), and 'lathis' (batons). The prosecution said that the accused dragged him outside and attacked him. They also assaulted his wife, his brother Dinesh Yadav, Dinesh's pregnant wife, and their children using 'lathis' and sharp-edged weapons. Parmanand Yadav died as a result of the incident.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Niwari had sentenced the father and both sons to life imprisonment under various sections. While Rajendra and one son, Satyendra, were subsequently granted bail, Jitendra served a sentence of approximately 10 years and 6 months.

The accused filed an appeal in the High Court against their convictions. Appellant Rajendra stated that he was irrigating his fields at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, his son Jitendra claimed he was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Jhansi. The third accused, Satyendra, maintained that he was having meals at home when the incident occurred and that a family member of the deceased had come to his house and attacked him.

Hearing the appeal, the division bench noted that when the police submitted the charge sheet to the court, the appellant Jitendra was absconding. Charges were framed against the accused on August 28, 2016, following Jitendra's arrest. The chargesheet makes no mention of an investigation under Section 173(8) regarding three unidentified individuals.

Since the trial court was aware that there was no evidence concerning these three unidentified persons, charges under Sections 147, 148, 302/149, and 323/149 could not have been framed. As an appellate court, the High Court said it cannot overlook this legal aspect.