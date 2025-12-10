ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Suspension Of Six Cops For Framing Youth In Fake Drug Case

Mandsaur/Indore: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of six police personnel for framing a student from Mandsaur in a fake drug case.

The victim, a Class 12 student, was taken out of a bus by Mandasaur police in front of cameras. He appealed to the High Court, submitting relevant evidence in his defence to expose the conspiracy. Hearing the case, the court ordered the suspension of six policemen, including the town inspector and a sub-inspector of Mandasaur police station.

It is learnt that the 18-year-old, a resident of Pratapgarh district, was travelling from Neemuch to Pratapgarh in a private bus when personnel in plainclothes from Malhargarh police station stopped the bus and detained him on suspicion of opium smuggling and slapped a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, on August 29.

Himanshu Thakur, his lawyer, presented to the court the CCTV footage from the bus, prompting the bench to take the matter seriously. "The evidence collected from the spot shows the young man was empty-handed. However, according to the police report, he was detained with a bag containing 2.7 kg of opium. However, the CCTV footage presented to the court shows the police arresting him empty-handed," the bench observed, granting the victim bail. It summoned Mandsaur SP Vinod Kumar Meena for an explanation.