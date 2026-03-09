ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Nullifies Congress Candidate's Election To Vijaypura, Declares BJP Leader As MLA

Sheopur: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday declared the election of Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra from Vijaypur Assembly constituency in Sheopur district 'null and void', observing that there were "irregularities" in the electoral process and "concealment" of material facts.

The judgment was pronounced after hearing a petition filed by the former state Environment Minister and veteran BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat, who had lost the by-election held in November 2024. Subsequently, he filed an election petition in the High Court, alleging that Malhotra had concealed his criminal records during the nomination process and filed an incorrect or incomplete affidavit, in violation of the Election Commission guidelines.

During the hearing, the statements of administrative officials, including the former Sheopur collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, were recorded in the court. After going through the evidence, the bench found the allegations to be true, saying that concealing such information constitutes a violation of election rules.

The court observed that there were irregularities in the electoral process and concealment of material facts, which formed the basis for annulling the election. The court also ordered that Rawat, who had secured the second-highest number of votes in the election, will be the elected MLA from Vijaypur. However, the gap of a fortnight for the implementation of the verdict allows Malhotra the time to appeal the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.