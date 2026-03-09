Madhya Pradesh HC Nullifies Congress Candidate's Election To Vijaypura, Declares BJP Leader As MLA
BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat filed a petition alleging that Mukesh Malhotra had concealed his criminal records during the nomination process and filed an incorrect affidavit.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Sheopur: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday declared the election of Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra from Vijaypur Assembly constituency in Sheopur district 'null and void', observing that there were "irregularities" in the electoral process and "concealment" of material facts.
The judgment was pronounced after hearing a petition filed by the former state Environment Minister and veteran BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat, who had lost the by-election held in November 2024. Subsequently, he filed an election petition in the High Court, alleging that Malhotra had concealed his criminal records during the nomination process and filed an incorrect or incomplete affidavit, in violation of the Election Commission guidelines.
During the hearing, the statements of administrative officials, including the former Sheopur collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, were recorded in the court. After going through the evidence, the bench found the allegations to be true, saying that concealing such information constitutes a violation of election rules.
The court observed that there were irregularities in the electoral process and concealment of material facts, which formed the basis for annulling the election. The court also ordered that Rawat, who had secured the second-highest number of votes in the election, will be the elected MLA from Vijaypur. However, the gap of a fortnight for the implementation of the verdict allows Malhotra the time to appeal the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.
Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Rawat said, "Truth has prevailed. I had full confidence in myself. Congress has always conspired, the consequences of which are before you today. Mukesh Malhotra concealed his crimes, and the truth has finally been exposed."
Malhotra, whose nomination for the bypoll was cleared at the last minute by the All India Congress Committee, had managed to defeat Rawat, who had won as many as six Assembly elections (between 1993 and 2023) from Vijaypur on a Congress ticket.
However, he had joined the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and then was appointed the Environment Minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Cabinet.
Also Read