MP HC Grants Interim Stay On Action Against Ancestral House Of Al-Falah Group Chairperson

Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has temporarily stayed the Mhow Cantonment Board's notice to remove "unauthorised construction" at the ancestral house of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the chancellor of Al-Falah University, which is at the focus of the Delhi blast probe.

The high court passed the interim order on Thursday and disposed of the petition filed by a resident of the house who challenged the Board's notice. Siddiqui was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 18 after the agency conducted searches against the group, linked persons and the Faridabad-based university.

The Board issued a notice on November 19, stating the "unauthorised construction" must be removed within three days, failing which it would remove it under the relevant legal provisions and recover the cost from the occupant or the legal heirs of the property owner.

Abdul Majid (59), who lives in the house, challenged the notice in the High Court. Majid, who identified himself as a farmer, stated in his petition that Siddiqui gave him the property in 2021 under hiba- Islamic gift- after his father Hammad Ahmed's death, and that he owns it based on the hibanama.

Majid's lawyer, Ajay Bagadia, argued in the High Court that the Cantonment Board issued a notice without giving his client a hearing and issued a direct order to demolish the house. He argued that the petitioner should be given an opportunity to be heard.

Cantonment Board's lawyer Ashutosh Nimgaonkar contended that notices had been issued regarding this house previously, but no response was submitted, and therefore, the petitioner should not be given time to submit a response. The high court passed the interim order on Thursday while allowing a plea filed by Majid.