ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt Transfers 20 IAS Officials; ACS To CM Neeraj Mandloi Gets GIS 2027 Charge

Bhopal: In a major administrative reshuffle following his assumption of office as Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, Ashok Barnwal, in consultation with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, assigned key responsibilities to senior officials, including entrusting Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Neeraj Mandloi with organising the Global Investors Summit 2027, an official stated.

In addition to being ACS to the chief minister, Mandloi will also lead the Industry and MSME departments, taking over from Raghvendra Singh, who has been transferred to the position of Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, the official said regarding the development which happened late Friday night.

Singh replaced Sandeep Yadav, who has been given responsibility of the crucial Ken Betwa and Parvati Kalisindh Project as Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, while the command of Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) was handed over to E Ramesh Kumar along with Revenue, the official said.

Both Yadav and Kumar are succeeding the senior-most IAS officer, Dr Rajesh Rajora, who has been appointed Director General of the RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration and Management.

Sukhveer Singh, the Principal Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD), has been given additional responsibilities for the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments, which were previously overseen by Barnwal before he was appointed as Chief Secretary.

General Administration Department’s Deputy Secretary Ajay Katesaria has been rewarded for his hard work in playing a key role in the successful implementation of promotion rules after an eight-year gap in the Madhya Pradesh government and also for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), as the Collector of Ratlam.

Senior IAS officer Sudam Khade, currently serving as the Indore Division Commissioner, has been posted as Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the official said.

Kumar Purushottam, who held an important role during the Agricultural Year, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, in addition to his responsibilities with the Mandi Board. Bhaskar Lakshyakar will now be the new Divisional Commissioner of Indore.