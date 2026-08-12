ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt To Honour Bravehearts On Independence Day

ASI Rajendra Mishra of Bandakpur police station in Damoh lost his left arm while saving an injured youth. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: On Independence Day, the Madhya Pradesh government will felicitate those who displayed indomitable courage by saving others' lives.

Among those is ASI Rajendra Mishra of Bandakpur police station in Damoh, who lost an arm while retrieving a young man from a train. When the incident happened in November 2024, Mishra had received information that two youths had fallen from a train at an unknown location beyond Damoh and immediately rushed to the spot with his driver.

Upon reaching the site, one youth was found dead, while the other was lying grievously injured on the tracks. With the driver's help, Mishra began lifting the injured youth from the tracks toward their jeep when two trains approached suddenly. While Mishra spotted one train, he failed to notice the other goods train coming from the opposite track.

His left arm was severed after being hit by it, while his driver was critically injured. Following the accident, Mishra lay on the tracks for approximately 20 minutes. After gaining consciousness, he called Bandakpur station house officer (SHO) to inform about the incident.

Subsequently, Mishra, his driver, and the injured youth were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared the youth dead. Meanwhile, Mishra was referred to Jabalpur given his critical condition.