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Madhya Pradesh Govt To Honour Bravehearts On Independence Day

Bandakpur PS ASI Rajendra Mishra lost his left arm while rescuing a youth, while Manohar Singh Chauhan of Narayangarh died while saving four injured people.

ASI Rajendra Mishra of Bandakpur police station in Damoh lost his left arm while saving an injured youth.
ASI Rajendra Mishra of Bandakpur police station in Damoh lost his left arm while saving an injured youth. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bhopal: On Independence Day, the Madhya Pradesh government will felicitate those who displayed indomitable courage by saving others' lives.

Among those is ASI Rajendra Mishra of Bandakpur police station in Damoh, who lost an arm while retrieving a young man from a train. When the incident happened in November 2024, Mishra had received information that two youths had fallen from a train at an unknown location beyond Damoh and immediately rushed to the spot with his driver.

Upon reaching the site, one youth was found dead, while the other was lying grievously injured on the tracks. With the driver's help, Mishra began lifting the injured youth from the tracks toward their jeep when two trains approached suddenly. While Mishra spotted one train, he failed to notice the other goods train coming from the opposite track.

His left arm was severed after being hit by it, while his driver was critically injured. Following the accident, Mishra lay on the tracks for approximately 20 minutes. After gaining consciousness, he called Bandakpur station house officer (SHO) to inform about the incident.

Subsequently, Mishra, his driver, and the injured youth were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared the youth dead. Meanwhile, Mishra was referred to Jabalpur given his critical condition.

Manohar Singh Chauhan lost his life while saving four people.
Manohar Singh Chauhan lost his life while saving four people. (ETV Bharat)

In recognition of Mishra's courage and dedication to duty, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced his promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspector on an out-of-turn basis.

Additionally, Manohar Singh Chauhan, who lost his life while saving four people from a van that had plunged into a well in the Malhargarh area of ​​Mandsaur district, will be honoured posthumously.

On April 27, 2025, a van fell into a well in Malhargarh. Upon learning about the accident, Chauhan — a resident of Dorwadi in Narayangarh — descended into the well to rescue the victims. Risking his life to pull four people out of the well, he succumbed to the effects of toxic gas inside the well.

"He sacrificed his life while saving the lives of others. His courage and humanity serve as an example for society," Yadav said.

In recognition of his indomitable courage and sacrifice, Chauhan will be bestowed with the 'Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak' (Highest Award for Saving Lives).

To honour Chauhan's sacrifice, his son, Sanjay Singh, will be appointed as a constable in the police department on Yadav's directives.

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MOHAN YADAV
GOVT OF MADHYA PRADESH
BANDAKPUR SHO
INDEPENDENCE DAY

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