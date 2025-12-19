ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt Suspends Three Blood Bank Officials After Children Test HIV+ After Transfusion

Satna: The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended three officials, including the in-charge of a government blood bank, after six children tested HIV positive following an alleged transfusion of contaminated blood at hospitals in Satna district.

According to officials, the blood bank in charge, Dr Devendra Patel, and laboratory technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The action was taken based on a preliminary investigation by an expert committee constituted by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The panel, led by CEO Ayushman Bharat and Dr Yogesh Bharsat, has already submitted its initial report on the matter, which came to light on December 16.

The incident triggered widespread outrage. It was alleged that six children undergoing treatment for thalassaemia, a blood disorder, had received HIV-positive blood transfusions at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna district.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the state government had constituted the inquiry committee to investigate the lapses in blood screening and transfusion procedures.

In addition to the suspension orders, a show-cause notice has also been issued to Dr Manoj Shukla, the former civil surgeon of the district hospital in Satna. The notice states that strict departmental action will be taken if a satisfactory explanation is not provided.