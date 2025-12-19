Madhya Pradesh Govt Suspends Three Blood Bank Officials After Children Test HIV+ After Transfusion
A show-cause notice has also been issued to the former civil surgeon of the district hospital in Satna over the alleged contaminated blood transfusion.
December 19, 2025
Satna: The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended three officials, including the in-charge of a government blood bank, after six children tested HIV positive following an alleged transfusion of contaminated blood at hospitals in Satna district.
According to officials, the blood bank in charge, Dr Devendra Patel, and laboratory technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The action was taken based on a preliminary investigation by an expert committee constituted by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The panel, led by CEO Ayushman Bharat and Dr Yogesh Bharsat, has already submitted its initial report on the matter, which came to light on December 16.
The incident triggered widespread outrage. It was alleged that six children undergoing treatment for thalassaemia, a blood disorder, had received HIV-positive blood transfusions at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna district.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, the state government had constituted the inquiry committee to investigate the lapses in blood screening and transfusion procedures.
In addition to the suspension orders, a show-cause notice has also been issued to Dr Manoj Shukla, the former civil surgeon of the district hospital in Satna. The notice states that strict departmental action will be taken if a satisfactory explanation is not provided.
A day earlier, police arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in illegal blood trafficking. The accused were identified as Ratnesh Sahu, Mohd. Kaif and Anil Gupta.
“After the incident came to light, a state-level committee was formed for investigation. Action has been taken after the initial investigation. We have suspended three people,” said Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.
The Congress party has accused the government of suppressing the case. “The government has suppressed the case of HIV-positive blood transfusions given to children suffering from thalassaemia for the past several months,” Congress MLAs Jaywardhan Singh and Dr Vikrant Bhuria alleged in a press conference.
The party also alleged that more than half of the government hospitals in the state were using rapid tests for blood screening instead of automated tests.
Meanwhile, a seven-member team from the State Drug Standard Control Authority visited the blood bank at the Satna district hospital on Wednesday and questioned Dr Devendra Patel. Former MLA Kalpana Verma from the Raigaon constituency also visited the hospital and alleged that the case, which was four months old, had been suppressed.
