ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt Sets Up Ministerial Committee To Hold Talks With Protesting Farmers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced formation of a ministerial committee to hold discussions with the representatives of farmers protesting over the demand of 100 percent 'moong'(green gram) procurement.

The protests by the farmers intensified on the second day on Tuesday when a large number of farmers marched towards the Chief Minister's residence in capital Bhopal and breached three layers of police barricades. In light of the agitation, several schools in Bhopal, particularly those near the Narmadapuram area, where the mobilisation began, were closed early.

The number of farmers—who had been camping near Savarkar Setu since Monday night—continued to rise throughout Tuesday morning. While reports indicated the arrival of 2,500 to 3,000 farmers overnight, it was estimated that over 5,000 farmers would reach the protest site by afternoon. Slogans of "Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan" (Hail the Farmer, Hail the Soldier) echoed at the venue. A large number of youths also participated in the movement. Farmers even staged a semi-nude protest to press for their demands.

Farmers breach security barricades during protest march in Bhopal (ETV Bharat)

The agitation intensified on Tuesday afternoon. Farmers attempted to move forward by removing barricades. Although the police positioned buses to block the path, many farmers climbed onto the vehicles. Subsequently, the farmers advanced towards the CM's residence, breaking through three layers of police barricades. Meanwhile, a portion of the farmers remained stationed at the protest site.