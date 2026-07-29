Madhya Pradesh Govt Sets Up Ministerial Committee To Hold Talks With Protesting Farmers
The farmers protesting over their demand of 100 percent moong procurement tried to march towards the CM residence on Tuesday night.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced formation of a ministerial committee to hold discussions with the representatives of farmers protesting over the demand of 100 percent 'moong'(green gram) procurement.
The protests by the farmers intensified on the second day on Tuesday when a large number of farmers marched towards the Chief Minister's residence in capital Bhopal and breached three layers of police barricades. In light of the agitation, several schools in Bhopal, particularly those near the Narmadapuram area, where the mobilisation began, were closed early.
The number of farmers—who had been camping near Savarkar Setu since Monday night—continued to rise throughout Tuesday morning. While reports indicated the arrival of 2,500 to 3,000 farmers overnight, it was estimated that over 5,000 farmers would reach the protest site by afternoon. Slogans of "Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan" (Hail the Farmer, Hail the Soldier) echoed at the venue. A large number of youths also participated in the movement. Farmers even staged a semi-nude protest to press for their demands.
The agitation intensified on Tuesday afternoon. Farmers attempted to move forward by removing barricades. Although the police positioned buses to block the path, many farmers climbed onto the vehicles. Subsequently, the farmers advanced towards the CM's residence, breaking through three layers of police barricades. Meanwhile, a portion of the farmers remained stationed at the protest site.
A scuffle broke out between the farmers and the police during the protest, resulting in the shattering of windows on three buses. However, the police exercised restraint and did not use force. Traffic on Hoshangabad Road was disrupted due to the barricading, causing significant inconvenience to the general public.
Commuters have faced difficulties due to the farmers' protest, although the administration has diverted traffic on alternative routes. The farmers remain adamant on their demand for 100% procurement of 'moong'. Meanwhile, a large number of Gen Z individuals have arrived to support the farmers. There have been claims regarding the formation of a 'Kisan Janata Party,' modeled after the 'Cockroach Janata Party.'
Following the intensifying protests, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that a committee of ministers has been constituted to hold a dialogue on farmers' issues.
“This delegation will meet with farmer leaders in the evening, and their constructive suggestions will be considered," the CM said in a statement.
Farmer leaders appealed to the protesters to disembark from the buses and continue the agitation peacefully, noting that talks with government representatives were yet to take place. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly Umang Singhar accused the government of ignoring the farmers' legitimate demands.
It is worth noting that the farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh is centred over the demand regarding the procurement of summer 'moong. While the government is anticipating an outstanding package of Rs 75,000 crore from the Centre, the farmers are insisting on 100% government procurement. Thousands of farmers have gathered in Bhopal under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to stage this protest.
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