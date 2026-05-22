ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday recommended transferring the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Even 10 days after Twisha's death, her husband and prime accused, ​​Samarth Singh, is still at large. Samarth has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which will come up for hearing today.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the state Home Department said that communication has been sent to the Centre seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI.

The case pertains to the death of Twisha Sharma at Bag Mugalia Extension in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. According to the government statement, a criminal case has already been registered at the Katara Hills police station. The FIR includes charges under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

“The investigation of the case related to the dowry death incident at Bag Mugalia Extension, Katara Hills, Bhopal, dated May 12, 2026, has been proposed to be transferred to the CBI,” the Madhya Pradesh government said in its statement. The state government further clarified that it has granted consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, allowing the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment - under which the CBI functions - to exercise powers and jurisdiction across the state for the purpose of investigating the case.

The notification also stated that consent has been given for an investigation into the alleged offence, including any abetment and criminal conspiracy linked to the case.

The development came days after Twisha's family met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and requested for a CBI inquiry.

The death of Twisha Sharma has triggered widespread discussion and allegations of dowry harassment, leading to demands from various quarters for an independent probe.