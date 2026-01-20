ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt Sets Up Panel To Probe Indore Water Contamination

Municipal workers open a valve of the Narmada water supply pipeline during the release of chlorine-treated water for cleaning as a preventive measure following reported diarrhoea cases in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district of Madhya Pradesh ( IANS )

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted a state-level committee to investigate the Indore water contamination incident and submit its findings and recommendations, an official said.

The committee, led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, will examine the actual causes and key facts of the water contamination in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area and analyse administrative, technical, and management deficiencies.

It will determine accountability of the officers/employees responsible for the incident, make necessary recommendations to prevent such recurrence in the future, and include other matters deemed necessary or incidental to the matter under investigation, the official said. The committee will obtain necessary records, reports, and information from the departments concerned and, if necessary, conduct on-site inspections.

It will submit the investigation report to the state government within one month, the official said. Besides Shukla, the other members of the committee include Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering, P Narhari, and Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Administration and Development, Sanket Bhodave.