MP Govt Sacks Woman Doctor, Suspends Drug Inspector Over Irregularities In Treatment Of Patients
The action followed an inquiry by a high-level committee into a complaint that the doctor had allegedly forced patients to go to nursing homes
By PTI
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has terminated the services of a woman doctor and suspended a drug inspector following inquiries into alleged negligence and irregularities in the treatment of patients in Rewa, officials said on Thursday.
Dr Sonal Agrawal, assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the government-run Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa, was relieved of her services with effect from Wednesday, an official statement said.
The action followed an inquiry by a high-level committee into a complaint that Agrawal had allegedly forced patients to go to nursing homes. The committee had recommended disciplinary action with a major penalty against her, it added.
After examining her explanation and the inquiry report, the action was taken on the basis of a resolution of the executive committee under the Madhya Pradesh Autonomous Medical and Dental Colleges Academic Model Service Rules, 2018, officials said.
According to the government, Agrawal will also be ineligible for any government or autonomous service in future. Drug inspector Radheshyam Batti was suspended with immediate effect in connection with the death of one Kalpana Mishra during childbirth in Rewa, following proceedings by a committee constituted by the National Health Mission, officials said.
The action against Batti was taken under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules for alleged serious negligence, arbitrariness and indiscipline, they added.
His headquarters during the suspension period has been fixed at the office of the Deputy Director, Food and Drug Administration, Shahdol district. The government has also directed that a criminal case be registered through the subordinate drug inspector concerned over alleged irregularities at Atharva Blood Centre in Rewa.
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