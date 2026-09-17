ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt Sacks Woman Doctor, Suspends Drug Inspector Over Irregularities In Treatment Of Patients

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has terminated the services of a woman doctor and suspended a drug inspector following inquiries into alleged negligence and irregularities in the treatment of patients in Rewa, officials said on Thursday.

Dr Sonal Agrawal, assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the government-run Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa, was relieved of her services with effect from Wednesday, an official statement said.

The action followed an inquiry by a high-level committee into a complaint that Agrawal had allegedly forced patients to go to nursing homes. The committee had recommended disciplinary action with a major penalty against her, it added.

After examining her explanation and the inquiry report, the action was taken on the basis of a resolution of the executive committee under the Madhya Pradesh Autonomous Medical and Dental Colleges Academic Model Service Rules, 2018, officials said.

According to the government, Agrawal will also be ineligible for any government or autonomous service in future. Drug inspector Radheshyam Batti was suspended with immediate effect in connection with the death of one Kalpana Mishra during childbirth in Rewa, following proceedings by a committee constituted by the National Health Mission, officials said.