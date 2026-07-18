ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Government Cuts Costs; Strict Measures Announced For Inculcating Fiscal Discipline

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government has introduced many austerity measures on an immediate basis to cut costs across government departments and state‑run institutions, imposing restrictions on non‑essential expenditure.

Henceforth, no workshops, meetings, or training programmes are to be conducted in hotels or private business centres for the next two years. The Finance Department has also banned foreign tours of state officers, VIP hospitality, private functions and so on, to inculcate fiscal discipline among all government representatives.

While travelling for any important government work, officers will have to travel only in economy class. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he has directed the Finance Department to issue orders regarding these austerity measures to be put in place immediately.

Restrictions on official air travel

Finance Department has issued orders to the heads of all departments, commissioners of all divisions and all managing directors to strictly adhere to the new financial management orders. One of the instructions issued is that officers will be allowed to travel abroad at government expense only in urgent cases.

These orders have also been issued to all corporations, universities, and other institutions, asking them to adhere to them strictly. "An officer will be allowed to travel abroad on government expense only if it is an important matter, and only that which has been sanctioned by the finance department."

These austerity measures have received a lot of mixed reactions on social media. People have raised questions and demanded a reply from CM Yadav, since, as some questioned, his air travel cost to the state exchequer was allegedly Rs 21 lakh per day. This issue also reached the state Assembly, and the government was put in a quandary as the finance department had to reply in the Assembly.

According to a report tabled in the Assembly, the state spent Rs 290 crore on aircraft rentals between January 2021 and November 2025.