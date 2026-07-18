Madhya Pradesh Government Cuts Costs; Strict Measures Announced For Inculcating Fiscal Discipline
MP government introduces austerity measures to inculcate fiscal discipline among government representatives, reports Brijendra Pataria.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government has introduced many austerity measures on an immediate basis to cut costs across government departments and state‑run institutions, imposing restrictions on non‑essential expenditure.
Henceforth, no workshops, meetings, or training programmes are to be conducted in hotels or private business centres for the next two years. The Finance Department has also banned foreign tours of state officers, VIP hospitality, private functions and so on, to inculcate fiscal discipline among all government representatives.
While travelling for any important government work, officers will have to travel only in economy class. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he has directed the Finance Department to issue orders regarding these austerity measures to be put in place immediately.
Restrictions on official air travel
Finance Department has issued orders to the heads of all departments, commissioners of all divisions and all managing directors to strictly adhere to the new financial management orders. One of the instructions issued is that officers will be allowed to travel abroad at government expense only in urgent cases.
These orders have also been issued to all corporations, universities, and other institutions, asking them to adhere to them strictly. "An officer will be allowed to travel abroad on government expense only if it is an important matter, and only that which has been sanctioned by the finance department."
These austerity measures have received a lot of mixed reactions on social media. People have raised questions and demanded a reply from CM Yadav, since, as some questioned, his air travel cost to the state exchequer was allegedly Rs 21 lakh per day. This issue also reached the state Assembly, and the government was put in a quandary as the finance department had to reply in the Assembly.
According to a report tabled in the Assembly, the state spent Rs 290 crore on aircraft rentals between January 2021 and November 2025.
Compulsory virtual programmes
The Finance Department has banned holding events, conferences, workshops and training programmes in private hotels and other commercial institutions. Instructions have been given to organise such programmes only in government institutions. Moreover, all departments have been notified to consider conducting such events virtually or through webinars.
All departments have been ordered to reduce the number of hired vehicles in government departments. Officials and ministers have been ordered to follow a car pooling system, which was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Israel-US-Iran war started.
The finance department has asked all departments that there will be no car rentals. This rental car rationing should be reviewed regularly by the heads of departments, as and when required.
More than one vehicle will not be allotted to two or more officers. The Finance Department has also banned all departments from spending on revamping their offices or office furnishings. Officers will also not be able to spend unnecessarily on revamping the interiors of their cabins.
Apart from this, there has also been a ban on the use of additional vehicles by officers. Those officers who have additional responsibilities will be provided with vehicles according to their eligibility. Officers will also not be able to use vehicles from other departments if they are assigned the responsibility of that particular department.
Depositing money
The Finance Department has also banned giving contracts for hiring any new consultancy services. All corporations and government undertakings have been ordered to deposit the maximum possible amount of their dividends in the accounts of the state government. This is being encouraged to strengthen the government's resources. It is noteworthy that before this, the General Administration Department had also given similar orders to curb unnecessary expenses in all government departments.