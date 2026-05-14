ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Gets Its First International Tourist Train; Luxury Service To Take Passengers From Indore To Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple

Madhya Pradesh Gets Its First International Tourist Train ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: After the launch of international flight connectivity from Madhya Pradesh, the state is now getting its first international luxury tourist train service. The special train will take pilgrims from Indore to Nepal’s famous Pashupatinath Temple.

The luxury train is introduced under Indian Railways’ tourism expansion initiative and will provide passengers with premium facilities including restaurant services, sitting lounges, comfortable accommodation arrangements, and guided tours.

Madhya Pradesh Gets Its First International Tourist Train (ETV Bharat)

As part of its “Bharat Gaurav” tourism circuit, Indian Railways has started the international pilgrimage train service connecting India and Nepal. During the journey, passengers will not only visit the Pashupatinath Temple but will also tour major Nepalese destinations including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan.

The tour package has been introduced by the IRCTC regional office in Bhopal through the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train initiative.