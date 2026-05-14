Madhya Pradesh Gets Its First International Tourist Train; Luxury Service To Take Passengers From Indore To Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple
The luxury train is introduced under Indian Railways’ tourism expansion initiative and will provide passengers with premium facilities
Published : May 14, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Indore: After the launch of international flight connectivity from Madhya Pradesh, the state is now getting its first international luxury tourist train service. The special train will take pilgrims from Indore to Nepal’s famous Pashupatinath Temple.
The luxury train is introduced under Indian Railways’ tourism expansion initiative and will provide passengers with premium facilities including restaurant services, sitting lounges, comfortable accommodation arrangements, and guided tours.
As part of its “Bharat Gaurav” tourism circuit, Indian Railways has started the international pilgrimage train service connecting India and Nepal. During the journey, passengers will not only visit the Pashupatinath Temple but will also tour major Nepalese destinations including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan.
The tour package has been introduced by the IRCTC regional office in Bhopal through the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train initiative.
Railway Joint General Manager Rajendra Borwan said around 150 pilgrims will be able to travel comfortably in the first journey.
“The deluxe train will run from Indore to Nepal. After a 23-hour journey, passengers will reach the Nepal border, from where they will continue in Nepalese coaches towards Chitwan. Over the next 10 days, tourists will visit several religious and tourist destinations across Nepal,” he said.
Indian Railways has already been operating Bharat Gaurav pilgrimage trains to major religious destinations across India, including Tirupati Temple, Rameswaram Temple, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Jagannath Temple in South India.
In North India, pilgrimage packages are available for destinations such as Gangasagar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Baidyanath Temple.
However, this is the first time a train service has been introduced from Indore to Nepal where pilgrims can combine religious tourism with an international travel experience.
The Deluxe AC Tourist Train will provide both onboard and offboard meals for passengers during the pilgrimage.
Apart from rail travel, tourists will also be taken to sightseeing locations through air-conditioned buses. The package includes accommodation arrangements, tour experts, travel insurance, onboard security, and housekeeping services to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for passengers.
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