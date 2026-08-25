ETV Bharat / state

Four Charred After Youth Pours Petrol And Sets Them Ablaze During Eid Milad Preparations In MP's Mauganj

Mauganj: Palpable tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj late Monday night when a young man allegedly poured petrol on four persons preparing for the Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and set them on fire before fleeing the spot.

The incident, which took place in Alhaua village under Laur police station area of Mauganj, left four people with severe burn injuries. One of them is in critical condition. Following the attack, family members and locals rushed the injured man to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where he is undergoing treatment.

Sources said the villagers had gathered on Monday night to prepare for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which will be celebrated on August 26. They were decorating the area when a youth, identified as Rais Jaiswal from neighbouring house, arrived allegedly carrying a bottle of petrol.

He allegedly poured petrol on four people and set them on fire. The incident left everyone in panic as the victims, engulfed in flames, ran around screaming for help. Hearing the commotion, residents immediately rushed to their aid, put out the flames and took the injured to hospital.

Police Begin Probe