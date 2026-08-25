Four Charred After Youth Pours Petrol And Sets Them Ablaze During Eid Milad Preparations In MP's Mauganj
Family members said they had no known dispute with the accused and were unable to explain why the attack took place.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Mauganj: Palpable tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj late Monday night when a young man allegedly poured petrol on four persons preparing for the Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and set them on fire before fleeing the spot.
The incident, which took place in Alhaua village under Laur police station area of Mauganj, left four people with severe burn injuries. One of them is in critical condition. Following the attack, family members and locals rushed the injured man to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where he is undergoing treatment.
Sources said the villagers had gathered on Monday night to prepare for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which will be celebrated on August 26. They were decorating the area when a youth, identified as Rais Jaiswal from neighbouring house, arrived allegedly carrying a bottle of petrol.
He allegedly poured petrol on four people and set them on fire. The incident left everyone in panic as the victims, engulfed in flames, ran around screaming for help. Hearing the commotion, residents immediately rushed to their aid, put out the flames and took the injured to hospital.
Police Begin Probe
"The accused allegedly fled the spot after the incident. Four people suffered serious burn injuries. Azharuddin alias Raju sustained severe burns and was admitted to the burn unit at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. His condition remains critical," said a senior police official.
Mohammad Saddam, Anwar Ali and Azharuddin's brother, Atiq Ahmed, also suffered burn injuries. Police were informed about the incident and have launched a search for the accused.
Azharuddin, one of the injured, said, "Rais Jaiswal poured petrol on us and set us on fire."
Mohammad Saddam Hussain, the victim's brother, said, "We were busy in preparations for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi and putting up flowers and other decorations. There were no lights at the time. The boy came in the darkness carrying petrol in a bottle, poured it on us, set us on fire with a lighter and ran away."
He said the group panicked and rushed the victims to hospital. "He lives right in front of our house. We do not know why he set us on fire because there was no dispute," Saddam said.
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