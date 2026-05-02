Madhya Pradesh: Five Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Chhatarpur
Five people died in two separate road accidents in Chhatarpur after a bus and a truck fatally hit bike riders, a father and son.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Chhatarpur: Five people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. The first incident occurred in the Bakswaha police station area, about 100 km from Chhatarpur. A speeding bus ran over three bike riders and killed all three.
In another incident in the Garhi Malhara police station area, an out-of-control truck crushed a young child and his father.
Three Youths On A Bike Hit By Bus
The first accident occurred within the Bakswaha police station limits. Three youths were travelling from Sagar to Shahgarh on a motorcycle. They were hit head-on by a speeding bus travelling in the opposite direction.
The collision was severe. Ram Milan Saur (22), a resident of Raja Bilhara Khurakhi, and Vishal Saur (21), a resident of Papet Chanbila in Sagar district, died on the spot. Govind Saur, a resident of Barkhedi in Sagar, was critically injured. He was referred to the district hospital in Sagar, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.
Upon receiving information, the Bakswaha police reached the spot. They took custody of the bodies and sent them for postmortem. After the procedure, the bodies were handed over to their families. Police said the bus involved in the accident has been seized. An investigation is underway.
Father And 3-Year-Old Child Killed By Truck
The second incident was reported near the bus stand in the Garhi Malhara police station area of Chhatarpur district. An uncontrolled truck hit a motorcycle carrying a father and his three-year-old son. Both died as a result.
Garhi Malhara Traffic Inspector Rita Singh said that Jitendra Yadav (35), a resident of Ganeshpura village, had come to Garhi Malhara on a motorcycle with his three-year-old son Tanish Yadav for treatment. As they reached near the bus stand, a speeding truck rammed into their bike.
With the help of passersby, both were rushed to the district hospital in critical condition. Doctors declared the child dead. The father succumbed to his injuries in the trauma ward during treatment. Police have arrested the truck driver.
ASI Sunil Singh said he reached the Sagar-Shahgarh road after receiving information about the accident, where two youths had died on the spot and one later died in the hospital. District hospital doctor Manoj Chaudhary confirmed that two victims were brought from Garhi Malhara, the child was dead on arrival, and the father died during treatment.
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