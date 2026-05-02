ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Five Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Chhatarpur

Crowds gathered at the Buxwaha hospital after the death of three youths. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatarpur: Five people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. The first incident occurred in the Bakswaha police station area, about 100 km from Chhatarpur. A speeding bus ran over three bike riders and killed all three.

In another incident in the Garhi Malhara police station area, an out-of-control truck crushed a young child and his father.

Three Youths On A Bike Hit By Bus

The first accident occurred within the Bakswaha police station limits. Three youths were travelling from Sagar to Shahgarh on a motorcycle. They were hit head-on by a speeding bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision was severe. Ram Milan Saur (22), a resident of Raja Bilhara Khurakhi, and Vishal Saur (21), a resident of Papet Chanbila in Sagar district, died on the spot. Govind Saur, a resident of Barkhedi in Sagar, was critically injured. He was referred to the district hospital in Sagar, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Upon receiving information, the Bakswaha police reached the spot. They took custody of the bodies and sent them for postmortem. After the procedure, the bodies were handed over to their families. Police said the bus involved in the accident has been seized. An investigation is underway.