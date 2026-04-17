ETV Bharat / state

MP Farmers Allege Substandard Bitter Gourd Seeds, FIR Filed Against Hyderabad-Based Nunhems India

New Delhi: Farmers from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Khargone districts met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi on Friday and alleged heavy losses in their bitter gourd crop due to substandard seeds and seedlings, prompting immediate action from the government.

Following their complaint, officials were directed to ensure compensation for the affected farmers and take strict legal action. An FIR was later registered at Manawar police station in Dhar against Hyderabad-based Nunhems India Pvt Ltd, and an investigation has begun, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

According to the complaint, farmers bought seeds and seedlings from nurseries and agricultural service centres in November 2025, but the crop failed to perform as expected. The fruits allegedly shrank, turned yellow and fell off, leading to major losses.