ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Farmer With 10-Foot-8-Inch Dreadlocks Eyes Guinness World Record

Barwani: A 57-year-old tribal farmer from Vedpuri village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district is hoping to secure a place in the Guinness World Records with his 10-foot-8-inch-long matted hair. Sakharam Kirade has not cut his hair for the last 41 years.

The farmer said that he cut his hair three times before turning 16, each time hoping it would grow normally. Instead, the hair continued to grow naturally twisted and intertwined. In 1985, he decided never to cut it again.

Today, his hair is 10 feet 8 inches, longer than the current Guinness World Record holder, Alia Nasyrova, whose hair is about 8 feet 5.3 inches long.