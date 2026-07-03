Madhya Pradesh Farmer With 10-Foot-8-Inch Dreadlocks Eyes Guinness World Record
His hair are 10 feet 8 inches longer than the current Guinness World Record holder, Alia Nasyrova, whose hair is about 8 feet 5.3 inches
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Barwani: A 57-year-old tribal farmer from Vedpuri village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district is hoping to secure a place in the Guinness World Records with his 10-foot-8-inch-long matted hair. Sakharam Kirade has not cut his hair for the last 41 years.
The farmer said that he cut his hair three times before turning 16, each time hoping it would grow normally. Instead, the hair continued to grow naturally twisted and intertwined. In 1985, he decided never to cut it again.
Today, his hair is 10 feet 8 inches, longer than the current Guinness World Record holder, Alia Nasyrova, whose hair is about 8 feet 5.3 inches long.
Sakharam lives with his 18-member family that comprises four sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. While he is confident that his hair could secure the world record, he is unfamiliar with the application process. His son said that support from the district administration and relevant departments could help his father.
Talking about how Kirade maintains his hair, his son said that the hair is washed twice a month and requires assistance from the family. He said after washing his hair, it weighs around 15 kg, and dry hair weighs around 8 kg. Washing hair takes about three hours, and drying 12 hours.
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