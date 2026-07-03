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Madhya Pradesh Farmer With 10-Foot-8-Inch Dreadlocks Eyes Guinness World Record

His hair are 10 feet 8 inches longer than the current Guinness World Record holder, Alia Nasyrova, whose hair is about 8 feet 5.3 inches

Hair
Sakharam Kirade, who is eyeing a Guinness World Record, at his village (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Barwani: A 57-year-old tribal farmer from Vedpuri village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district is hoping to secure a place in the Guinness World Records with his 10-foot-8-inch-long matted hair. Sakharam Kirade has not cut his hair for the last 41 years.

The farmer said that he cut his hair three times before turning 16, each time hoping it would grow normally. Instead, the hair continued to grow naturally twisted and intertwined. In 1985, he decided never to cut it again.

Today, his hair is 10 feet 8 inches, longer than the current Guinness World Record holder, Alia Nasyrova, whose hair is about 8 feet 5.3 inches long.

Sakharam lives with his 18-member family that comprises four sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. While he is confident that his hair could secure the world record, he is unfamiliar with the application process. His son said that support from the district administration and relevant departments could help his father.

Talking about how Kirade maintains his hair, his son said that the hair is washed twice a month and requires assistance from the family. He said after washing his hair, it weighs around 15 kg, and dry hair weighs around 8 kg. Washing hair takes about three hours, and drying 12 hours.

Read More:

  1. Indian Army Sets World Record in Atal Tunnel With Daring Motorcycle Feat
  2. Jashpur Police’s Helmet Awareness Drive Enters Golden Book Of World Records
  3. Bihar Collector Possesses World’s Smallest 3-Inch Pen Worth Rs 20, Breaks Japanese Record

TAGGED:

BARWANI SAKHARAM HAIR 11 FEET
SAKHARAM HEAD HAIR WEIGHT 8 KG
NOT CUT HAIR PAST 41 YEARS
GUINNESS WORLD RECORD
TRIBAL FARMER

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