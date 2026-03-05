Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Hacked To Death After Buffalo Enters Field. A Day Later, Family Blocks Bina-Sagar NH
Daughter-in-law of the deceased demanded all five accused should be immediately arrested and hanged, Railway employee dismissed from job.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Sagar: Holi turned bloody for Bhagwan Das Yadav in Izzat village under Khurai municipality in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, when he was murdered by five people over a trivial matter. Police registered a case and filed an FIR based on the complaint of the daughter-in-law of the deceased, but on Thursday (March 5), passions were again inflamed, after the victim's relatives blocked the Izzat intersection on the Bina-Sagar National Highway by placing Das's body there, demanding swift redress. Eventually, the blockade was lifted after three hours, by which time, long queues of vehicles had formed on both sides of the road.
Murder Over Buffalo Entering Field
According to reports, the incident occurred in Izzat village, under the Khurai Dehat police station area. Bhagwan Das, 55, was grazing his buffaloes on Wednesday when one of his animals entered another man's field. A dispute erupted, and angry acquaintances of the owner of the plot hacked Das to death with an axe.
The deceased's daughter-in-law, Devi Yadav, stated that her father-in-law had a dispute with Jairam Yadav, Kedar Yadav, Kartar Yadav, Neeraj Yadav, and Kedarnath Yadav on Wednesday over cattle entering their field. Afterwards, when her father-in-law went out with his cattle, those men followed Das and attacked him with an axe. The axe struck his neck, resulting in his death.
Based on the Devi's complaint, the police registered an FIR against all five.
On Thursday, a day after the incident, Das's family staged a road blockade with the body. Devi Yadav said, "All five accused involved in the incident should be immediately arrested and hanged. In addition to demolishing their houses, Kartar Yadav, who works for the Railways, should be dismissed from his job. The road blockade was held to press these demands."
Long Queues On Highway
The blockade was carried out at the Khejra Izzat intersection in Koha village on the National Highway Bina-Sagar Road. The blockade lasted for about three hours, and long lines of vehicles formed on both sides. Nilesh Tamrakar and Sitaram Singh, who were stuck in the blockade, said, "We have to go to Sagar for urgent work, but have been stuck in the jam for about two hours."
Upon receiving information about the blockade, farmer leader Inder Singh arrived at the scene and raised slogans against the police. He later said, "The police administration has given written assurances, stating that the accused will be arrested immediately. If the accused have encroached upon government land, their encroachment will be removed. Efforts will also be made to dismiss the accused who works for the Railways. The blockade was lifted after we received these assurances."
Khurai Dehat police station in-charge Santosh Singh Thakur said, "The family members had staged a road blockade. We have assured action. After this, the blockade has ended."