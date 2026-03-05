ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Hacked To Death After Buffalo Enters Field. A Day Later, Family Blocks Bina-Sagar NH

Sagar: Holi turned bloody for Bhagwan Das Yadav in Izzat village under Khurai municipality in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, when he was murdered by five people over a trivial matter. Police registered a case and filed an FIR based on the complaint of the daughter-in-law of the deceased, but on Thursday (March 5), passions were again inflamed, after the victim's relatives blocked the Izzat intersection on the Bina-Sagar National Highway by placing Das's body there, demanding swift redress. Eventually, the blockade was lifted after three hours, by which time, long queues of vehicles had formed on both sides of the road.

Murder Over Buffalo Entering Field

According to reports, the incident occurred in Izzat village, under the Khurai Dehat police station area. Bhagwan Das, 55, was grazing his buffaloes on Wednesday when one of his animals entered another man's field. A dispute erupted, and angry acquaintances of the owner of the plot hacked Das to death with an axe.

The deceased's daughter-in-law, Devi Yadav, stated that her father-in-law had a dispute with Jairam Yadav, Kedar Yadav, Kartar Yadav, Neeraj Yadav, and Kedarnath Yadav on Wednesday over cattle entering their field. Afterwards, when her father-in-law went out with his cattle, those men followed Das and attacked him with an axe. The axe struck his neck, resulting in his death.

Based on the Devi's complaint, the police registered an FIR against all five.