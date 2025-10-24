ETV Bharat / state

Three Madhya Pradesh Districts Ban 'Carbide Pipe Guns' After 300 Suffer Eye Injuries On Diwali

Bhopal: Three districts in Madhya Pradesh – Gwalior, Bhopal, and Indore – have banned the sale, purchase, and storage of carbide pipe guns after nearly 300 people, many of them children, suffered eye injuries during Diwali celebrations after using the locally made firecrackers, officials said Friday.

Bhopal alone reported 186 injuries, mostly to the eyes, with victims being treated at Hamidia Hospital. This prompted the district administration to issue a blanket ban on the carbide guns. Similar prohibitory orders were later imposed in Gwalior and Indore.

Injured being treated at the hospital (ETV Bharat)

Following the orders by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, banning the use of carbide guns during fireworks for festivals, weddings, and other celebrations.

“We have also ordered to seize the weapons and launch a special campaign against illegal sellers,” officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited the injured at Hamidia Hospital on Friday, assuring them of proper care. “The best medical care is being provided to all the injured. Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated. Anyone found involved in manufacturing or selling illegal explosive devices will be dealt with strictly,” he said.