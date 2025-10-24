Three Madhya Pradesh Districts Ban 'Carbide Pipe Guns' After 300 Suffer Eye Injuries On Diwali
Nearly 300 people, mostly children, were injured using homemade carbide guns during Diwali in Madhya Pradesh, prompting bans in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Indore.
Bhopal: Three districts in Madhya Pradesh – Gwalior, Bhopal, and Indore – have banned the sale, purchase, and storage of carbide pipe guns after nearly 300 people, many of them children, suffered eye injuries during Diwali celebrations after using the locally made firecrackers, officials said Friday.
Bhopal alone reported 186 injuries, mostly to the eyes, with victims being treated at Hamidia Hospital. This prompted the district administration to issue a blanket ban on the carbide guns. Similar prohibitory orders were later imposed in Gwalior and Indore.
Following the orders by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, banning the use of carbide guns during fireworks for festivals, weddings, and other celebrations.
“We have also ordered to seize the weapons and launch a special campaign against illegal sellers,” officials said.
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited the injured at Hamidia Hospital on Friday, assuring them of proper care. “The best medical care is being provided to all the injured. Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated. Anyone found involved in manufacturing or selling illegal explosive devices will be dealt with strictly,” he said.
Following Shukla’s visit, the Bhopal Collector distributed Rs 5,000 in financial aid to each victim through the Red Cross and instructed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment.
At least 10 people have suffered serious eye injuries, while 15 others required surgery. “The victims include several children who sustained burns and eye damage,” officials said.
Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Bhopal on Thursday under the Explosives Act, 1884, and 288 BNS, with 10 kilograms of carbide and four pipe guns seized after police began a statewide crackdown on carbide gun sellers.
In Vidisha district, police recovered 268 carbide guns and arrested seven suspects. “The police issued a timely advisory. Since the incident, continuous action has been taken against those selling carbide guns,” City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said.
At least 50 injuries were reported in Vidisha, 28 in Sehore, 19 in Gwalior, 11 in Indore, and smaller numbers across Shivpuri, Raisen, Ujjain, Datia, and Ratlam, per officials.
“Most injured children have been discharged after first aid. One child underwent surgery and is now in stable condition,” Vidisha SDM Kshitij Sharma said.
