MP: District CEO Slaps Youth At Narmada Ghat In Narsinghpur, Sparks Outrage

Narsinghpur: A video of District Panchayat CEO Gajendra Singh Nagesh slapping a young man at the sacred Narmada Ghat in Barman in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh that surfaced online has sparked public debate.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Nagesh was at the ghat to check preparations for the upcoming Makar Sankranti events. In a clarification video released later, Nagesh said the young man had publicly urinated near the area where women were offering prayers and food, polluting the sacred site.

He said, “I advised him not to urinate there, but when he continued despite warnings, I became angry. The place is sacred, and women were praying just 30 meters away.” He added that his intention was not to assault but to protect the sanctity of the ghat.