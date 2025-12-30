MP: District CEO Slaps Youth At Narmada Ghat In Narsinghpur, Sparks Outrage
The incident took place on Saturday morning when Nagesh was at the ghat to check preparations for the upcoming Makar Sankranti events.
Narsinghpur: A video of District Panchayat CEO Gajendra Singh Nagesh slapping a young man at the sacred Narmada Ghat in Barman in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh that surfaced online has sparked public debate.
The incident took place on Saturday morning when Nagesh was at the ghat to check preparations for the upcoming Makar Sankranti events. In a clarification video released later, Nagesh said the young man had publicly urinated near the area where women were offering prayers and food, polluting the sacred site.
He said, “I advised him not to urinate there, but when he continued despite warnings, I became angry. The place is sacred, and women were praying just 30 meters away.” He added that his intention was not to assault but to protect the sanctity of the ghat.
However, some locals have accused the CEO of misbehaviour. Pandit Kailash Chandra Mishra, who performs rituals at the ghat, alleged that the CEO also used abusive language, threatened him, and even made him do push-ups.
The CEO rejected these claims, saying the matter is being twisted by those unhappy over the administration’s decision on trading plots near the ghat. He said all 62 traders already operating there had been allotted plots, and no new construction would be allowed within 150 meters as per government rules. Meanwhile, the Karmakandi Brahmin Mahasangh has submitted a memorandum to the Collector and SP, demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident.
