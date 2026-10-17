ETV Bharat / state

Dhar Farmers In Madhya Pradesh Test Chia Seed Cultivation Drawn By Lower Costs And Better Prices

Chia seeds are rich in fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids ( ETV Bharat )

Dhar: Amol Patidar planted chia seeds during the last rabi season. This year, the farmer in Dhar district’s Tirla area has tried the crop in the kharif season too. With scanty rainfall affecting farming in the area, its appeal lies in two things - lower cultivation expenses and the prospect of a better price.

“Spending on fertilisers and crop protection chemicals is low and the crop can also be grown on less fertile land. Poor rainfall has affected farming conditions here, making farmers to consider crops such as chia and gram as alternatives to wheat,” Patidar said.

Chia cultivation by MP farmers (ETV Bharat) For farmers weighing what to sow with the water available, the cost of raising a crop matters as much as its selling price. Patidar puts the cultivation cost of chia at about Rs 10,000-15,000 per hectare. “In Neemuch mandi, chia seeds can fetch up to Rs 20,000 a quintal. With favourable production and market prices, earnings of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per hectare may be possible,” he said. Those figures explain some of the interest in the crop. They remain estimates, however. The price a farmer gets and the quantity harvested will determine the returns. Whether Patidar’s earnings bring profits after expenses remain to be seems. Agricultural scientist S S Chauhan said the area under chia cultivation was gradually expanding in Dhar as farmers explored alternatives following poor rainfall.