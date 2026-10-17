Dhar Farmers In Madhya Pradesh Test Chia Seed Cultivation Drawn By Lower Costs And Better Prices
Poor rainfall and rising costs are driving farmers in Dhar to try alternative crops, that need lower expenses and better market returns, reports Rakesh Srivas.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Dhar: Amol Patidar planted chia seeds during the last rabi season. This year, the farmer in Dhar district’s Tirla area has tried the crop in the kharif season too. With scanty rainfall affecting farming in the area, its appeal lies in two things - lower cultivation expenses and the prospect of a better price.
“Spending on fertilisers and crop protection chemicals is low and the crop can also be grown on less fertile land. Poor rainfall has affected farming conditions here, making farmers to consider crops such as chia and gram as alternatives to wheat,” Patidar said.
For farmers weighing what to sow with the water available, the cost of raising a crop matters as much as its selling price. Patidar puts the cultivation cost of chia at about Rs 10,000-15,000 per hectare.
“In Neemuch mandi, chia seeds can fetch up to Rs 20,000 a quintal. With favourable production and market prices, earnings of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per hectare may be possible,” he said.
Those figures explain some of the interest in the crop. They remain estimates, however. The price a farmer gets and the quantity harvested will determine the returns. Whether Patidar’s earnings bring profits after expenses remain to be seems.
Agricultural scientist S S Chauhan said the area under chia cultivation was gradually expanding in Dhar as farmers explored alternatives following poor rainfall.
“Chia can be grown with less water and fewer crop protection chemicals,” he said. Chauhan also pointed to the seeds’ nutritional content. “Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and protein, which can be useful as part of a balanced diet,” he added.
Their nutritional value should not be confused with a medicinal cure. Chauhan said that while omega-3 fatty acids and fibre could form part of a diet beneficial to heart health, consuming chia seeds was not a treatment for disease. Medical advice is necessary for preventing or treating heart disease, he added.
For farmers, the more immediate question is whether the crop suits their land and has a dependable market. Before expanding cultivation, they need to assess local soil and weather conditions, irrigation requirements, likely yields and the availability of buyers. A small trial plot can help them judge expenses and returns before committing more land, advise agriculture scientists.
In Tirla, farmers such as Patidar are already testing that possibility alongside conventional crops. Whether chia becomes a regular choice will depend on the harvest, the price it actually fetches and the money left after paying for cultivation.
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