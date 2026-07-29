ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Deploys AI, Strengthens Tiger Protection Force As Big Cat Population Surges

Bhopal/Narmadapuram: On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered wildlife monitoring system and spoke about the state's growing tiger population. The forest officials showcased the success of a dedicated Tiger Protection Force (TPF) in boosting conservation efforts across the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Yadav inaugurated the Pench Advanced Warning System, an AI-based surveillance platform designed to strengthen security in forest areas and improve monitoring of wildlife and potential threats.

Addressing a state-level event in Bhopal, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed growth in its tiger population over the past few decades. "There was a time when the state's tiger population was in double digits, and today it crosses 1,000," he said.

The newly launched Pench Advanced Warning System uses Artificial Intelligence to enhance forest surveillance, detect suspicious activities, and improve wildlife protection, especially in vulnerable forest zones.

Yadav also spoke the protection of gharials in the Chambal River and the reintroduction of species like wild buffaloes, which had disappeared from Madhya Pradesh about a century ago.

He said the state is also working on bringing rhinoceroses and elephants have returned to parts of Madhya Pradesh in recent years. He spoke about the presence of tigers in forests around Bhopal.

Meanwhile, officials from the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram said the state's first TPF team has improved wildlife protection and shown an increase in tiger sightings across the reserve.

The force was launched six months ago and initially began operations in the Pachmarhi forest division and has since expanded to all four sub-divisions of the Satpura Tiger Reserve.