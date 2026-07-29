Madhya Pradesh Deploys AI, Strengthens Tiger Protection Force As Big Cat Population Surges
The forest officials showcased the success of a dedicated Tiger Protection Force (TPF) in boosting conservation efforts across the Satpura Tiger Reserve.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Bhopal/Narmadapuram: On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered wildlife monitoring system and spoke about the state's growing tiger population. The forest officials showcased the success of a dedicated Tiger Protection Force (TPF) in boosting conservation efforts across the Satpura Tiger Reserve.
Yadav inaugurated the Pench Advanced Warning System, an AI-based surveillance platform designed to strengthen security in forest areas and improve monitoring of wildlife and potential threats.
Addressing a state-level event in Bhopal, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed growth in its tiger population over the past few decades. "There was a time when the state's tiger population was in double digits, and today it crosses 1,000," he said.
The newly launched Pench Advanced Warning System uses Artificial Intelligence to enhance forest surveillance, detect suspicious activities, and improve wildlife protection, especially in vulnerable forest zones.
Yadav also spoke the protection of gharials in the Chambal River and the reintroduction of species like wild buffaloes, which had disappeared from Madhya Pradesh about a century ago.
He said the state is also working on bringing rhinoceroses and elephants have returned to parts of Madhya Pradesh in recent years. He spoke about the presence of tigers in forests around Bhopal.
Meanwhile, officials from the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram said the state's first TPF team has improved wildlife protection and shown an increase in tiger sightings across the reserve.
The force was launched six months ago and initially began operations in the Pachmarhi forest division and has since expanded to all four sub-divisions of the Satpura Tiger Reserve.
Forest officials said dense sal forests and rugged plateaus around Pachmarhi had witnessed suspicious activities that affected herbivore populations and limited the number of predators such as tigers and leopards.
Evidence collected through camera traps, direct sightings, and field observations now show the presence of over 10 tigers in the Pachmarhi alone, while the overall tiger population in the reserve is estimated to be between 75 and 90, which is up from 50-55 tigers recorded during the 2022 census.
The Tiger Protection Force comprises local tribal youth from forest villages who were recruited for their knowledge of the terrain and ability to navigate in the difficult forest region. The personnel patrol nearly 25 kilometres daily, monitor suspicious activities, prevent unauthorised entry into forests, and relay real-time information to forest authorities through wireless communication.
Assistant Director of Pachmarhi and TPF strategist Sanjeev Sharma said the force initially consisted of six local youths and has now expanded to 24 members deployed across Pachmarhi, Pipariya, Itarsi, and Sohagpur.
"Since the formation of the TPF, suspicious activities have reduced and the presence of tigers and other wildlife has increased in these areas," Sharma said.
He added that all TPF personnel have been equipped with modern communication tools and recently underwent specialised training at Matkuli to further improve their operational capabilities.
Forest officials said conservation efforts have also resulted in an increase in populations of several prey species and other wildlife within the Satpura Tiger Reserve.
According to the reserve management, the current estimated wildlife population includes about 8,200 spotted deer (chital), 8,000 sambar deer, 2,400 nilgai, 5,600 Indian bison (gaur), 8,000 wild boars, 22,000 langurs, and around 300 leopards.
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