Madhya Pradesh Datia Bypoll: BJP Announces Ashutosh Tiwari As Its Candidate, A Setback For Narottam Mishra
In 2023 Assembly elections, Congress's Rajendra Bharti had defeated BJP's Narottam Mishra from Datia.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Datia: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.
Tiwari's candidature has come as a major surprise for former home minister Narottam Mishra, who has been a strong contender for this seat and had been actively campaigning in the area ever since the bypolls were announced.
The seat fell vacant following cancellation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's Assembly membership. The BJP announced its candidate just after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea filed by Bharti seeking a stay on his conviction in a cheating case involving forging of bank records to obtain illegal interest payments between 1998 and 2011, on Friday.
BJP candidate, Tiwari, former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Housing Board, is an old worker of the BJP. In 2023, he had sought a ticket from Sainwada in Datia, but the party had chosen Pradeep Agarwal. Tiwari has held many important positions in the party. Apart from serving as the former chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board (a Cabinet Minister status), he was also the former divisional organisation minister.
On the other hand, senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra had earlier lost the 2023 assembly elections in Datia to Congress's Rajendra Bharti. After this, on many occasions he was seen on the sidelines in the party. Over the years, Mishra tried to improve his image in politics and public. When the by-elections were announced, it was believed that he was the strongest contender for the seat.
Since announcement of bypolls, Mishra had been holding rallies in the area and on Thursday, he had even got his nomination forms.
The voting for Datia bypolls will be held on July 30. The last date for filing nominations is July 13 and scrutiny will be held on July 14. The last date for withdrawal of candidates is July 16. The results will be declared on August 3.
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