ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Datia Bypoll: BJP Announces Ashutosh Tiwari As Its Candidate, A Setback For Narottam Mishra

Datia: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

Tiwari's candidature has come as a major surprise for former home minister Narottam Mishra, who has been a strong contender for this seat and had been actively campaigning in the area ever since the bypolls were announced.

The seat fell vacant following cancellation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's Assembly membership. The BJP announced its candidate just after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea filed by Bharti seeking a stay on his conviction in a cheating case involving forging of bank records to obtain illegal interest payments between 1998 and 2011, on Friday.

BJP candidate, Tiwari, former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Housing Board, is an old worker of the BJP. In 2023, he had sought a ticket from Sainwada in Datia, but the party had chosen Pradeep Agarwal. Tiwari has held many important positions in the party. Apart from serving as the former chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board (a Cabinet Minister status), he was also the former divisional organisation minister.