Madhya Pradesh: Damoh Municipal Council Carries Unclaimed Body With Garbage, Buries In Disposal Ground
Chief Municipal Officer of Tendukheda Nagar Parishad, SDO, deny knowledge, as locals outrage, claim issue is not new.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Damoh: A deceased person was denied the dignity of a respectful funeral in the Tendukheda Nagar Parishad area under Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, when, on Sunday evening, his body was transported in a garbage trolley and buried under municipal waste at the disposal ground. With the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of the Nagar Parishad claiming to have no knowledge of the incident, questions are now being raised regarding the council's operational protocols.
The disturbing image from Tendukheda emerged 4-5 days after the body was spotted in the forest near the village of Bagdari. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and attempted to identify it. When the identity could not be established, the body was officially declared "unclaimed".
Garbage-filled Trolley Used
On Sunday evening, employees of the Nagar Parishad transported the unidentified body to the municipal waste disposal ground, located near Sandipani School and College in Ward No. 9 on Khakariya Road, and buried it. The truly shameful aspect of this incident is that the trolley used to transport the body already contained a quantity of garbage. The employees did not even bother to take the trouble of cleaning it beforehand. The site where the deceased was buried serves as the Nagar Parishad's designated waste disposal ground. A pit was dug at the very location, and the body was interred there.
Local resident Maharaj Singh Sukhdev stated, "Even if the body was unclaimed, it was still that of a human being. The employees should have treated it with dignity and respect. People are now questioning whether the administration lacks any alternative arrangements, as such distressing scenes are witnessed all too frequently in this district. Although several locations within the district are equipped with dedicated hearse vehicles, why are unclaimed bodies still being transported in garbage trucks or trolleys?"
Town Inspector Responds
In response to the matter, Tendukheda Town Inspector Ravindra Bagri said, "I had duly informed the Nagar Parishad regarding this matter," adding that afterwards, the Municipal Council took custody of the body, and their staff buried. "The responsibility for burying bodies lies with the Municipal Council. We merely hand over the body to them after completing necessary legal formalities," he also said.
Prem Singh Chauhan, CMO of the Municipal Council, said, "I will speak with the Municipal Inspector regarding this matter. I am currently unaware of the details." When asked, SDO (Police) Archana Ahir said, "The matter has not come to my attention; I am currently on leave. Nevertheless, I will look into it."