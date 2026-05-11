ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh Municipal Council Carries Unclaimed Body With Garbage, Buries In Disposal Ground

Damoh: A deceased person was denied the dignity of a respectful funeral in the Tendukheda Nagar Parishad area under Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, when, on Sunday evening, his body was transported in a garbage trolley and buried under municipal waste at the disposal ground. With the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of the Nagar Parishad claiming to have no knowledge of the incident, questions are now being raised regarding the council's operational protocols.

The disturbing image from Tendukheda emerged 4-5 days after the body was spotted in the forest near the village of Bagdari. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and attempted to identify it. When the identity could not be established, the body was officially declared "unclaimed".

Garbage-filled Trolley Used

On Sunday evening, employees of the Nagar Parishad transported the unidentified body to the municipal waste disposal ground, located near Sandipani School and College in Ward No. 9 on Khakariya Road, and buried it. The truly shameful aspect of this incident is that the trolley used to transport the body already contained a quantity of garbage. The employees did not even bother to take the trouble of cleaning it beforehand. The site where the deceased was buried serves as the Nagar Parishad's designated waste disposal ground. A pit was dug at the very location, and the body was interred there.