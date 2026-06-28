ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Couple Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: At least two people were killed and four others injured when a car rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on the highway near Lahuria Dah village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, police said.

The collision took place when the family, residents of the Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, were returning home after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the stationery truck near Lahuria Dah under the Drummondganj police station limits, causing severe damage.

Police identified the deceased as Vikas and Sonam, the husband and wife, who died on the spot at the scene. “Four others in the vehicle were injured, including three children, Himanshu, Saksham, and Radha. Radha’s condition is critical,” they added.