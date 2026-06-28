Madhya Pradesh Couple Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur
The accident took place when the family was returning home after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Mirzapur: At least two people were killed and four others injured when a car rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on the highway near Lahuria Dah village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, police said.
The collision took place when the family, residents of the Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, were returning home after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the stationery truck near Lahuria Dah under the Drummondganj police station limits, causing severe damage.
Police identified the deceased as Vikas and Sonam, the husband and wife, who died on the spot at the scene. “Four others in the vehicle were injured, including three children, Himanshu, Saksham, and Radha. Radha’s condition is critical,” they added.
The couple’s two young sons, Shivansh and Rudra, escaped with minor or no injuries.
Others who were injured were taken to the district hospital by the Drummondganj police and locals, and they are undergoing treatment.
Lalganj Circle Officer Amar Bahadur confirmed that the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. “We are conducting a search to locate the driver and have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination. Family members have been informed about the accident,” he said.
The Circle Officer said the probe was ongoing as police are looking at all angles and determining the full circumstances leading to the crash.
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