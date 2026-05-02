ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Couple Abducted, Assaulted And Humiliated In Sehore; Video Sparks Outrage, Two Arrested

Sehore: A serious case of abduction, assault, and inhumane treatment of a married couple has come to light in the village of Teebupura, under the Siddikganj police station area in Madhya Pradesh. The incident has caused a sensation throughout the region, and after a video of it circulated on social media, the police swung into action and arrested two accused individuals.

According to the information received, Rakesh (name changed), a resident of Shankarpur village in Ujjain district, had gone with his wife on Thursday to attend the funeral of an acquaintance in Bhatkund village, Sonkatch tehsil, Dewas district. After attending the event, the couple was on their way back when this incident occurred.

Villagers Abducted The Couple

It is reported that Bahadur Singh Banjara, a resident of Teebupura village, learned about the couple’s visit. He, along with some of his associates, lay in wait on the Chaubara Jagir road. As soon as Rakesh and his wife passed by on their motorcycle, the accused stopped them.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused began assaulting the couple without any conversation. Both were beaten in public, resulting in injuries. Even after this, the anger of the accused did not subside, and they forcibly put the couple into a four-wheeler. During this time, the abuse and assault continued.

It is alleged that the couple was taken in the vehicle to Teebupura village, where they were assaulted again. Not only that, but the accused humiliated them by making them wear a garland of shoes, an act considered highly objectionable from a social perspective. Someone also recorded a video of the entire incident, which is now being widely viewed on social media.