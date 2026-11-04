ETV Bharat / state

Truck Driver, Associate Involved In Madhya Pradesh Cop Hit-And-Run Case Injured In Police Encounters, Arrested

Accused truck driver was brought to the hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Dewas: Two persons, including the truck driver who allegedly ran over and killed Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district were injured in separate police encounters on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused, truck driver Gajendra Rawat alias Akku and Dheeraj, were arrested in Alirajpur and were being brought to Khategaon via separate routes when they tried to escape. Currently, both are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Khategaon SHO Dilip Puri had intercepted a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on the Indore-Betul Highway on late Sunday night but the driver hit him while fleeing from the scene, killing him on the spot. Dewas Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra said the prime accused, Gajendra, had been absconding since the incident. The SIT team was bringing him to Dewas after arresting him in Alirajpur when the vehicle's tyre got punctured between Rajoda and Barotha. The policemen were changing the tyre when the accused said he needed to urinate. While being taken to the roadside, the accused snatched the service revolver of the ASI and started running, the SP said. The policemen attempted to stop him, but the accused opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, shooting him in the leg. Police apprehended him and took him to Dewas District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.