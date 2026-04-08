ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Controversy Erupts Over Vikram University Exam Question

As soon as the question paper circulated on social media after the examination was over, Hindu organisations in Ujjain expressed their objection, and demanded action against the person who had prepared the question paper.

Ujjain: A question in a paper for third-year BCom and BCA at Ujjain's Samrat Vikramaditya University, where examinations are underway in all affiliated colleges, has sparked controversy. Students appearing for the Hindi subject paper in the Foundation Course of these two disciplines were asked: Is there any god other than Allah? The answer options provided in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) test were Someshwar, Khuda, Almighty, and Punisher. Incidentally, the phrase "There is no god other than Allah" is the sacred declaration of faith in Islam.

In response, Vice-Chancellor of Samrat Vikramaditya University, Arpan Bhardwaj, said, "The Controller of Examinations has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report." When asked, M K Dwivedi, the Controller of Examinations of the University said the matter was reported on Tuesday, and a meeting of the university's examination department was convened on Wednesday. An appropriate decision will now be taken.

Dwivedi told ETV Bharat, "A meeting of the Examination Committee has been called on Wednesday, in which the person who prepared the question paper will be identified. Such questions on religion are common in the Hindi subject of the Foundation Course. Nevertheless, after the meeting and investigation, it will become clear whether such questions are appropriate or not. After that, a decision will be made on what basis the students will be awarded marks for that question. It would be premature to say anything at this time."

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations continued their protest against the question in the Hindi paper, demanding action against the faculty member who had prepared the question. Ritesh Maheshwari, District Coordinator of the Hindu Jagran Manch, said, "Legal action should be taken against the teacher who prepared this question paper. If this is not taken seriously, Hindu organisations will protest."