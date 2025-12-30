Madhya Pradesh: Scores Fall Ill From Contaminated Water; Over 40 Hospitalised, 2 Dead
Dozens fall ill from drinking contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura. As deaths are being probed, the MP government orders free treatment for all affected.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
Indore: Forty people have been hospitalised and two have died, after consuming contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, which has also left several dozen people sick. Though official reports so far have confirmed two deaths due to the tragedy, it is believed that one more person has died.
Authorities have said the deaths are being investigated. The incident has prompted an emergency health response, with the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, directing that all affected patients be treated free of cost.
According to officials, Bhagirathpura residents had been complaining of foul-smelling, dirty water from taps since Thursday. By Saturday, people began reporting symptoms like stomach pain and vomiting. As these worsened, patients were sent to government and private hospitals across the city. On Monday alone, more than 40 were admitted.
Late night on Monday, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the hospitals with health officials to review the condition of the patients. The locality is part of his Assembly constituency.
Hospitalisations And Screening
On Tuesday, health teams conducted screening in Bhagirathpura and collected water samples for testing. Officials said dozens of residents continue to receive treatment, while many others are being managed at home.
Urmila Yadav died at Choithram Hospital after being admitted with gastrointestinal symptoms on Saturday; Nandram Pal died at Verma Nursing Home. Bhagirathpura locals are mentioning a third death, of a woman named Seema, en route to the hospital. However, the health department has officially confirmed only two deaths so far, stating the causes are still under assessment.
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Madhav Hasani said a team of 25 doctors has been deployed in the area, which is estimated to have a population of 50,000-60,000 people, to conduct door-to-door screening.
“ORS, chlorine tablets and zinc tablets have been distributed to around 1,100 households,” he said, adding that hospitals have been instructed not to charge any patient from Bhagirathpura, in line with the CM’s directive.
Currently, over 40 patients are hospitalised. "The suspected cause is contaminated water," the CMHO said.
Cause Under Probe
Health authorities stressed that no hospital has formally reported a diarrhoea-related death so far. The CMHO clarified, "The three deaths being discussed involved different causes, and none have been officially attributed to diarrhoea. We are not confirming food poisoning or a diarrhoea outbreak at this stage." Investigation is ongoing.
Residents said they had been complaining about dirty tap water for nearly a week, before the illness began to spike. As conditions worsened over the past 3-4 days, and hospital admissions rose sharply, the administration finally took note.
Minister Vijayvargiya visited hospitals along with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. They ordered testing of the water within two days, and temporary supply of borewell water to the area.
"How contaminated water entered the supply, and why people fell ill, is under investigation. Treatment is the current priority. We will prevent recurrence," Vijayvargiya said. He noted that a pipeline leakage is suspected, and samples are being tested.
The administration has urged residents to avoid drinking tap water until test results are known, and to use treated or alternative sources in the meantime.
