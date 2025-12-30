ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Scores Fall Ill From Contaminated Water; Over 40 Hospitalised, 2 Dead

Indore: Forty people have been hospitalised and two have died, after consuming contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, which has also left several dozen people sick. Though official reports so far have confirmed two deaths due to the tragedy, it is believed that one more person has died.

Authorities have said the deaths are being investigated. The incident has prompted an emergency health response, with the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, directing that all affected patients be treated free of cost.

According to officials, Bhagirathpura residents had been complaining of foul-smelling, dirty water from taps since Thursday. By Saturday, people began reporting symptoms like stomach pain and vomiting. As these worsened, patients were sent to government and private hospitals across the city. On Monday alone, more than 40 were admitted.

Late night on Monday, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the hospitals with health officials to review the condition of the patients. The locality is part of his Assembly constituency.

Hospitalisations And Screening

On Tuesday, health teams conducted screening in Bhagirathpura and collected water samples for testing. Officials said dozens of residents continue to receive treatment, while many others are being managed at home.

Urmila Yadav died at Choithram Hospital after being admitted with gastrointestinal symptoms on Saturday; Nandram Pal died at Verma Nursing Home. Bhagirathpura locals are mentioning a third death, of a woman named Seema, en route to the hospital. However, the health department has officially confirmed only two deaths so far, stating the causes are still under assessment.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Madhav Hasani said a team of 25 doctors has been deployed in the area, which is estimated to have a population of 50,000-60,000 people, to conduct door-to-door screening.