ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh Collector's Confidential Inspection Plan Leak Busted, Employee Suspended

Damoh: A major breach of confidentiality has come to light at the Damoh Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh after sensitive information regarding surprise inspections conducted by Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav was allegedly being leaked from inside the Collector's office itself.

Following the revelation, the Collector immediately suspended one employee and sent two others back to their parent department. The telephones suspected to be involved in the leak have been seized and sent to Bhopal for technical investigation.

According to officials, Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav had noticed for some time that departments scheduled for surprise inspections somehow became aware of the visits in advance. Officials would allegedly make last-minute corrections and preparations before the Collector’s arrival, leaving little scope for irregularities to be detected.

The matter came to light during preparations for a confidential inspection when the Collector was discussing the plan with selected officials inside his chamber. During the discussion, a phone call came to the concerned department officer asking, ''Sir, are you coming for inspection today?''

The incident raised suspicion in the Collector's mind as the inspection plan had not yet been formally finalised or communicated outside the chamber.

After sensing that confidential conversations were somehow being leaked, the Collector conducted a check of rooms connected to his office. During the inspection, he found that audio from his chamber could allegedly be clearly heard through a telephone receiver placed in Room Number 3.

Following the discovery, two telephones from the office were immediately seized and sent to the concerned telephone agency for investigation.