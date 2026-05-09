Madhya Pradesh: Damoh Collector's Confidential Inspection Plan Leak Busted, Employee Suspended
Assistant Grade-3 employee Sachin Khare was suspended, while Ajay Assati and peon Jaydev Ahirwar were sent back to their original department under the SSA
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Damoh: A major breach of confidentiality has come to light at the Damoh Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh after sensitive information regarding surprise inspections conducted by Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav was allegedly being leaked from inside the Collector's office itself.
Following the revelation, the Collector immediately suspended one employee and sent two others back to their parent department. The telephones suspected to be involved in the leak have been seized and sent to Bhopal for technical investigation.
According to officials, Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav had noticed for some time that departments scheduled for surprise inspections somehow became aware of the visits in advance. Officials would allegedly make last-minute corrections and preparations before the Collector’s arrival, leaving little scope for irregularities to be detected.
The matter came to light during preparations for a confidential inspection when the Collector was discussing the plan with selected officials inside his chamber. During the discussion, a phone call came to the concerned department officer asking, ''Sir, are you coming for inspection today?''
The incident raised suspicion in the Collector's mind as the inspection plan had not yet been formally finalised or communicated outside the chamber.
After sensing that confidential conversations were somehow being leaked, the Collector conducted a check of rooms connected to his office. During the inspection, he found that audio from his chamber could allegedly be clearly heard through a telephone receiver placed in Room Number 3.
Following the discovery, two telephones from the office were immediately seized and sent to the concerned telephone agency for investigation.
Action was swiftly initiated against the employees posted in the room. Assistant Grade-3 employee Sachin Khare was suspended, while Ajay Assati and peon Jaydev Ahirwar were sent back to their original department under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.
Confirming the development, Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav said confidential information from his chamber was being leaked without his knowledge.
''We suspected something was wrong after an officer from the department we planned to inspect received prior information. During verification, it was found that conversations from our chamber could be heard in another room. The telephones have been sent for investigation and further action will be taken based on the probe report,'' he said.
Officials said the technical investigation will determine whether the leak occurred due to a telephone fault, illegal tapping, or deliberate manipulation. Further departmental action is likely after the inquiry report is submitted.
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