ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh CM Orders Withdrawal Of Two-Child Rule For Govt Jobs

He has also ordered the immediate removal of the draft, prepared by the GAD, from the official portal and to publish a revised version.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday ordered the General Administration Department (GAD) to withdraw the draft provision in the proposed civil services rules that renders a candidate ineligible for government service if they have more than two living children.

In 2001, as per a decision made by the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government, the GAD had introduced a provision declaring candidates ineligible for direct recruitment and departmental appointments in government service if they have more than two living children. According to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961, candidates having more than two living children on or after January 26, 2001, were deemed ineligible for government service.

This rule, implemented by the then Congress government, was not limited to candidates seeking government jobs as restrictions were also imposed on serving employees to discourage them from having a third child. As per the amended Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, the birth of a third child to a government employee was classified as an act of indiscipline. Consequently, there was a provision for departmental action against any government employee who had a third child after the specified cut-off date.

Chief Minister Yadav decided to do away with this rule after reviewing it in detail. According to him, the associations of state government employees had long been demanding a review of the rule, as the families of government servants were facing various hardships because of it. The provision had become outdated, necessitating a change. Instructions have been issued to immediately repeal the old rule, specifically removing the provision that rendered a person ineligible for government service if they had more than two living children, and to publish a revised one.