ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Initiates Demolition Of Ancestral House For Road Widening Project

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday initiated the demolition of his ancestral home in Ujjain as part of a road widening project.

CM Mohan Yadav urged the residents to actively participate in development activities and cooperate with the administration to ensure the upcoming Simhastha event proceeds smoothly.

As part of this road-widening project, the ancestral home of the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, fell within the demolition zone. Consequently, on Sunday, the CM himself performed a 'puja' (ritual prayer) at the Ujjain residence before striking the structure with a pickaxe to initiate the demolition.

Development works—ranging from road widening and the renovation of 'ghats' (riverfront steps) to general cleanliness drives—are underway across the city for the upcoming Simhastha Mela 2028.

The Chief Minister's house is registered in the names of his father, Poonamchand, and uncle, Shankar Lal; Shankar Lal Yadav's family currently resides there. His sister, Kalavati Yadav, has a separate house. The CM's grandfather, Shri Ram Chandra, had this house built in 1974.

Approximately 500 kilometers of roads are being widened across Ujjain as part of the upcoming religious event. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan’s ancestral house also falls within the scope of this project. The house is located in the Abdalpura area, along the 730-meter stretch between Khajurwali Masjid and Ganesh Chowk.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Initiates Demolition Of Ancestral House For Road Widening Project (ETV Bharat)

Notably, Yadav will not accept any compensation for his ancestral home. Compensation for the other 271 affected buildings will be provided in accordance with the Collector's guidelines. A total of 272 buildings are situated along the route from Khajurwali Masjid to Ganesh Chowk. The 730-meter stretch is set to be widened to 15 meters at a cost of Rs 9.80 crore.

Extent of properties affected

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhilash Mishra stated that the portions of the houses being acquired include 9.5 feet of the Chief Minister's house, 11 feet of his uncle Shankar Lal Yadav's house, 12 feet of his sister's (who is also the Municipal Corporation Chairperson) house, and approximately 13.5 feet of BJP City General Secretary Jagdish Panchal's house. Other properties are also being affected similarly.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Initiates Demolition Of Ancestral House For Road Widening Project (ETV Bharat)

“Everyone is cooperating, and the demolition process has commenced. This work will be completed by June-July 2027, and compensation will be provided in accordance with the Collector's guidelines," Mishra said.