ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Citing Violation Of Places of Worship Act, AIMPLB To Move Supreme Court In Bhojshala Case

The ASI structure in Dhar that the MP High Court has ruled as Bhojshala, and the challengers call Kamal Maula Mosque; and (inset) AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas ( ETV Bharat )

Dhar: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced its intention to challenge the recent Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict, declaring the disputed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-maintained historical structure in Dhar as "Bhojshala". Terming the judgement "unacceptable," the Board stated that it will soon be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Board contends that the court failed to accord adequate weight to historical documents, archaeological evidence, and the site's long-standing religious usage. Muslims call the 14th century structure Kamal Maula Mosque, built by the Delhi Sultanate. The Board announced that the Kamal Maula Mosque Committee will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, and that the board will extend every possible support in this legal battle.

Issuing a statement, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas asserted that the High Court's verdict runs contrary to the spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. He argued that the objective of this legislation was to preserve the status of religious sites as they existed at the time of India's Independence, and that in the Bhojshala case, the underlying spirit of the 1991 Act has been disregarded.

The Board further claimed that the ASI itself, had, for a considerable period, officially recognised the site as "Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque", with ASI's official records and signboards describing the site as "Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque", which amounted to official recognition of its disputed and shared religious status.

The Muslim Personal Law Board maintains that the Bhojshala case involves a violation of the spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which contains clear provisions stipulating that the status of any religious site, as it stood on August 15, 1947, cannot be altered. The Board alleges that the fundamental intent of this law — which was enacted in the wake of the Babri Masjid dispute — is currently being ignored.