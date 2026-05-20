Madhya Pradesh: Citing Violation Of Places of Worship Act, AIMPLB To Move Supreme Court In Bhojshala Case
AIMPLB says incorporating older architectural remnants into Islamic structures was a common medieval era practice, and that the court ignored continuous mosque usage, revenue records.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Dhar: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced its intention to challenge the recent Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict, declaring the disputed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-maintained historical structure in Dhar as "Bhojshala". Terming the judgement "unacceptable," the Board stated that it will soon be challenged in the Supreme Court.
The Board contends that the court failed to accord adequate weight to historical documents, archaeological evidence, and the site's long-standing religious usage. Muslims call the 14th century structure Kamal Maula Mosque, built by the Delhi Sultanate. The Board announced that the Kamal Maula Mosque Committee will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, and that the board will extend every possible support in this legal battle.
Issuing a statement, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas asserted that the High Court's verdict runs contrary to the spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. He argued that the objective of this legislation was to preserve the status of religious sites as they existed at the time of India's Independence, and that in the Bhojshala case, the underlying spirit of the 1991 Act has been disregarded.
The Board further claimed that the ASI itself, had, for a considerable period, officially recognised the site as "Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque", with ASI's official records and signboards describing the site as "Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque", which amounted to official recognition of its disputed and shared religious status.
The Muslim Personal Law Board maintains that the Bhojshala case involves a violation of the spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which contains clear provisions stipulating that the status of any religious site, as it stood on August 15, 1947, cannot be altered. The Board alleges that the fundamental intent of this law — which was enacted in the wake of the Babri Masjid dispute — is currently being ignored.
In its statement, the Board also referenced the administrative arrangement established in 2003, under which Hindus were permitted to offer prayers on Tuesdays, while Muslims were allowed to offer namaz on Fridays. The AIMPLB asserts that this arrangement constituted an official acknowledgment of the shared religious rights of both communities — an arrangement which is now being dismantled.
The Board has also raised questions regarding the claims pertaining to the existence of a temple at the site, as cited in the ASI survey. They argue that during the medieval era, the incorporation of older architectural remnants into various Islamic structures was a common practice, and that the religious identity of a site cannot be determined solely on the basis of pillars or carvings.
The AIMPLB has alleged that the court failed to accord sufficient weight to the continuous religious usage of the mosque and to historical revenue records, while instead prioritising a "civilisational narrative".
Among political parties, the CPI(M) has termed the verdict "unfortunate", expressing hope that the Supreme Court will hear the appeals filed in this matter and review the judgment. All eyes are now fixed on the Supreme Court, where a new legal battle regarding this dispute is set to commence. It remains to be seen what stance the country's Apex court will adopt regarding this sensitive dispute.
Also Read:
- Madhya Pradesh: Dhar State Court Declared Bhojshala A 'Mosque' In 1935, Muslim Side Claims In MP High Court
- Bhojshala Is A Temple: MP High Court Verdict Favours Hindu Side, Security Heightened In Dhar
- Devotees Perform Puja At Bhojshala, Install 'Akhand Jyoti' Amid Mantras, Prayers After Court Verdict
- Bhojshala Dispute: Muslim Side Calls ASI Report 'Biased', Says Findings Have No Legal Basis